SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute.
South African bio-pharmaceutical manufacturer Biovac, has announced a deal for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis.
It's called the meningococcal meningitis pentavalent conjugate vaccine.
Biovac signed a memorandum of understanding with global South Korean-based manufacturer EuBiologics on Friday, it said in a press release.
Meningococcal meningitis is a bacterial form of meningitis, a serious infection which can be fatal and lead to long-term health impacts such as hearing loss or neurological damage.
This collaboration is a significant development for Biovac, as it would allow for the local production and distribution of a life-saving vaccine for use across Africa and is a significant step forward for the South African vaccine manufacturing sector.Biovac
The Money Show gets more detail from Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of The Biovac Institute.
Describing the importance of this vaccine, Dr Makhoana highlights Africa's so-called meningitis belt which stretches from Senegal in the west right through to Ethiopia.
It's quite seasonal... and they see a high number of meningitis cases for about 26 weeks of the year. There's a particular need for specific vaccines for that particular region.Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
EuBiologics has developed a vaccine that is aimed at that region... While meningitis is one bacteria, there are different strains.Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO - The Biovac Institute
Dr Makhoana says that in terms of the agreement, Biovac is looking at manufacturing around 25 million doses of the vaccine a year.
That is probably about half the number the region needs, he adds.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119153994_vial-of-new-vaccine.html
