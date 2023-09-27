Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's plan to expand the national grid in the next financial year is highly impossible.
That's according to one energy expert, weighing in on government's Energy Action Plan to improve power generation in the country.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said government wants to work with the private sector to fund the project.
The embattled power utility will need over R100 billion to expand its transmission network, in spite of the bailouts it continues to receive from the National Treasury.
While government may soon start the process of establishing a funding model for the expansion of the national grid, Eskom doesn't have the financial capacity to do this without private sector participation.
The minister believes a partnership with the private sector will attract more investment to power transmission.
Energy expert Tshepo Kgadima says even with the assistance of private bodies, the power utility has exhausted its ability to manage credit.
"Eskom no longer has any capacity whatsoever to borrow money from anybody, notwithstanding the R250 billion rand from Treasury. Simply because they are just not generating sufficient cashflow to be able to service their debt."
But Ramokgopa says the sooner Parliament approves this project, the faster Eskom can begin with the grid's expansion.
Over the past week, Eskom has dropped to lower stages of load shedding after increased generation capacity.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
More from Local
Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
The Western Cape was struck by a massive storm and gale-force winds which caused widespread damage across the province.Read More
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’
The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help police trace phones used in criminal activity back to individual users.Read More
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More