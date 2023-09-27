PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 08, 22, 25, 35, 44 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 21, 23, 24, 39, 43 PB: 01
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 26/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 26, 2023
#PowerBall: 08, 22, 25, 35, 44#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 21, 23, 24, 39, 43#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/FeGetabcS1
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Local
Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
The Western Cape was struck by a massive storm and gale-force winds which caused widespread damage across the province.Read More
Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
Electricty Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update on the Energy Action Plan on Tuesday, urging the private sector to assist government to expand the national grid.Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’
The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help police trace phones used in criminal activity back to individual users.Read More
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More