Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
Lester Kiewit speaks with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
At least eight people have died after devastating storms in the Western Cape on the long weekend.
Homes were destroyed, roads were closed and made inaccessible and some people lost everything they owned.
RELATED: At least 84 roads in WC still closed in wake of storm, flooding
Humanitarian organisations have been offering aid in the form of food, blankets, and other supplies.
Rescue services are still searching for missing people and authorities are working on opening up the remaining blocked roads.
RELATED: Storm-related death toll likely to increase, says WC govt
Winde says it's likely that a state of disaster will be declared so they can access the necessary funds to open the roads and repair infrastructure.
That is only going to happen in the next ten to fourteen days, but I am pretty certain it will get that status because it is going to cost a lot of money.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
According to the Premier, the cost of repairing the extensive damage will likely be more than R1 billion.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
More from Local
Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert
Electricty Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an update on the Energy Action Plan on Tuesday, urging the private sector to assist government to expand the national grid.Read More
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 26 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’
The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help police trace phones used in criminal activity back to individual users.Read More
South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape
"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."Read More
Gift of the Givers sends teams across the Western Cape to provide flood aid
As the Western Cape conducts mop-up operations after the storm, Gift of the Givers is stepping up to offer aid.Read More
How are property agents able to repeatedly contact people despite POPIA?
Many homeowners are getting calls from property agents asking if they are keen to sell. Is this a POPIA violation?Read More
R1 BILLION worth of livestock and crops destroyed in fires across SA - Agri SA
"Agriculture is a risky business," says Agri SA CEO, Christo van der Rheede.Read More