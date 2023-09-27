[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'
Social media has once again slammed controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu for exposing herself on her social media platforms.
In the latest incident, she shared a video of herself shaking her lady bits for her 2.2 million followers.
Wabantu is well known for posting erotic content on her social media pages.
Before this, she was pictured out in public dancing while scantily dressed.
She captioned the short video: “Open and closed🤞🏼 How many of you have entered here😂😂😂 Where do I meet what you think of me?”
While Wabantu previously said that she doesn’t pay attention to what others think of her, that didn’t hold social media back from sharing their opinions.
Many critiqued her in the comments for being ‘disgraceful’ and ‘insensitive’ as the video was shared shortly after the news of activist Zoleka Mandela’s death broke.
_@motswakorskombuis: “we are mourning gogo hle😢😢”
@nwadikepatrick: “You’re a disgrace to women”
@muyideenshittu: “I wonder how her son will feel seeing him mom like this and his a grown-up boy now”
_@nthabiseng_mat: “This is so random 🤦🏽♀️ that time we are in mourning, rest”
@tshepotladi: “We are in mourning 😔”
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'
