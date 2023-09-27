[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner. 26 September 2023 8:14 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
Non-compliant sim cards in SA: ‘The Rica process is dodgy’ The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) is meant to help po... 26 September 2023 6:41 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results. 26 September 2023 7:02 PM
View all Business
Emergent biliteracy in children: 'The benefits are huge' Growing up with more than one language will NOT confuse your children. 26 September 2023 6:10 PM
WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and iPhone smartphones after 24 Oct These devices are on WhatsApp's chopping block. 26 September 2023 3:10 PM
Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna In case you missed it, a new report has bad news for Earth’s five surviving species of rhino. 26 September 2023 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her. 26 September 2023 8:47 AM
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Sport
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist. 26 September 2023 10:59 AM
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Un-bear-lievable! Mama has nerves of steel as bear hops onto picnic table [WATCH] In a video posted on social media, the bear can be seen climbing onto the table and devouring the family's food. 26 September 2023 3:26 PM
New study says humans could be ‘wiped out’ in 250 million years by extreme heat Research indicates the earth's continents will form a ‘super continent’ and drive extreme heat. 26 September 2023 11:46 AM
British police open an investigation against Russell Brand for sexual offences The United Kingdom police have opened a sex crimes investigation against Russell Brand. 26 September 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'

27 September 2023 8:24 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Zodwa Wabantu

Social media didn't hold back in the comments section of Zodwa Wabantu's recent video.

Social media has once again slammed controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu for exposing herself on her social media platforms.

In the latest incident, she shared a video of herself shaking her lady bits for her 2.2 million followers.

Wabantu is well known for posting erotic content on her social media pages.

Before this, she was pictured out in public dancing while scantily dressed.

She captioned the short video: “Open and closed🤞🏼 How many of you have entered here😂😂😂 Where do I meet what you think of me?”

While Wabantu previously said that she doesn’t pay attention to what others think of her, that didn’t hold social media back from sharing their opinions.

Many critiqued her in the comments for being ‘disgraceful’ and ‘insensitive’ as the video was shared shortly after the news of activist Zoleka Mandela’s death broke.

_@motswakorskombuis: “we are mourning gogo hle😢😢”

@nwadikepatrick: “You’re a disgrace to women”

@muyideenshittu: “I wonder how her son will feel seeing him mom like this and his a grown-up boy now”

_@nthabiseng_mat: “This is so random 🤦🏽‍♀️ that time we are in mourning, rest”

@tshepotladi: “We are in mourning 😔”

RELATED: Rapper Blueface claims he was ‘hacked’ after posting pic of his baby's genitalia


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'




More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!

27 September 2023 8:56 AM

The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google Doodle celebrates the late Todd Matshikiza. Photo: YouTube/Doodle Catalog (screenshot)

Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician

26 September 2023 10:59 AM

Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jakub Janecki

Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!

22 September 2023 10:39 AM

The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mic, recording, commentator / Pexels: Seej Nguyen

Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?

21 September 2023 5:47 PM

Here's how to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manie Libbok gets emotional, reacting to a viral video by a young fan. Photo: Instagram/Bokrugby

[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’

21 September 2023 1:39 PM

We’re not crying, you are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'

21 September 2023 11:28 AM

When last have you heard this one?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?

21 September 2023 11:04 AM

Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leonardo DiCaprio. © polifoto/123rf.com

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car

21 September 2023 10:59 AM

With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On this day in 1985: Madonna scores her first UK no.1 album with 'Like A Virgin'

21 September 2023 10:19 AM

'Like A Virgin' was a clear favourite among UK fans, spending 152 weeks on the charts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

