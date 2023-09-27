



Gwyneth Kate Paltrow was born on 27 September 1972; the actress turns 51 years old today.

She is an award-winning actress, singer and businesswoman. Accolades earned over three decades in the entertainment industry include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award.

From iconic roles in films like Shakespeare in Love and The Iron Man series to her successful lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow is a force to be reckoned with, on and off-screen.

Facts you might not know about her:

• Paltrow made her acting debut at the age of 19 in “Shout” in 1991 alongside John Travolta and Heather Graham.

• The actress rose to international fame with her role in “Shakespeare in Love.”

• Paltrow has a passion for cooking, wellness and 'healthy' eating.

• She can sing!

• Paltrow is besties with Beyoncé and Cameron Diaz, her ride or die.

• Paltrow is fluent in Spanish.

• Paltrow's a mom to a daughter, Apple, and a son, Moses.

• Gwyneth Paltrow is an advocate for mental health and the environment.

And here she is... in all her gooping glory!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!