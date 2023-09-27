Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!
Gwyneth Kate Paltrow was born on 27 September 1972; the actress turns 51 years old today.
She is an award-winning actress, singer and businesswoman. Accolades earned over three decades in the entertainment industry include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award.
From iconic roles in films like Shakespeare in Love and The Iron Man series to her successful lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow is a force to be reckoned with, on and off-screen.
Facts you might not know about her:
• Paltrow made her acting debut at the age of 19 in “Shout” in 1991 alongside John Travolta and Heather Graham.
• The actress rose to international fame with her role in “Shakespeare in Love.”
• Paltrow has a passion for cooking, wellness and 'healthy' eating.
• She can sing!
• Paltrow is besties with Beyoncé and Cameron Diaz, her ride or die.
• Paltrow is fluent in Spanish.
• Paltrow's a mom to a daughter, Apple, and a son, Moses.
• Gwyneth Paltrow is an advocate for mental health and the environment.
And here she is... in all her gooping glory!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:GwynethPaltrowByAndreaRaffin2011.jpg
More from Entertainment
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!
Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne
Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!Read More
Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!
The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.Read More
[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'
Social media didn't hold back in the comments section of Zodwa Wabantu's recent video.Read More
Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician
Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.Read More
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music!Read More
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
When last have you heard this one?Read More