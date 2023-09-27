A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Giséle Chloé Lavita, LLD graduate from Stellenbosch University, whose research topic was specifically on Airbnb and the law.

More than ten years since it was cooked up by two pals in San Franciso, the short-term accommodation platform is worth a massive R1 trillion.

In Cape Town alone there are over 20,000 listings, offering those looking for a bed for the night a range of options according to their needs and budget.

But of the listings for the Mother City, close to 80% are for entire homes, not just rooms within a home.

The result is that these properties aren't being made available for longer-term leasing and rentals, therefore potentially putting strain on available housing in a city battling to keep up with rapid population growth.

The title of Lavita's thesis was 'The regulation of Airbnb: A property law perspective'. It looked at the impact that Airbnb has on stakeholders’ rights, obligations, and remedies, as well as on the community at large.

Lavita says the current 'entire property' rental situation is not just a housing issue but a community issue.

It's not only the people who can't live there anymore because the apartment is taken up but the people who used to live in the community, lose their sense of community because now strangers are living as their neighbours. Dr Giséle Chloé Lavita

In San Franciso, the birthplace of Airbnb, the amount of time someone can list their entire residence for rent is limited to 90 days a year.

In Amsterdam, it's 30 nights and in Paris, the limit is set to 120 days.

Recently New York became the latest city to introduce curbs on Airbnb renting - trying to calm the short-term rental gold rush.

Among the new rules in the Big Apple, hosts must be physically present during the guests' stay.

In a sense it's had a positive impact. Berlin is a good example. Dr Giséle Chloé Lavita

Because of a housing issue, the German city had previously banned nearly all Airbnbs but overturned the ban in 2018.

It became an issue of ' but I bought my property to make an income from it'...and so that was a unique issue. Dr Giséle Chloé Lavita

Lavita says that's likely to be an issue facing many property owners.

We have to think about tourism too and the stats show us that Airbnb has been really positive for the city. Dr Giséle Chloé Lavita

