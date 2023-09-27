Streaming issues? Report here
World
North West

Canada parliament speaker quits after publicly praising Nazi as a 'hero'

27 September 2023 9:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Canada
Nazi

The speaker of Canada's House of Commons lower chamber is set to quit after publicly praising a former Nazi.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderley (skip to 01:40).

Speaker Anthony Rota invited 98-year-old World War Two veteran Yaroslav Hunka, a former Nazi, to attend a session in Canada's House of Commons in honour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rota publicly recognised Hunka and called him a hero.

They gave him a standing ovation.

John Adderley

After the session, it emerged that Hunka fought for one of Adolf Hitler’s volunteer fighting units. The revelation caused a global outcry with Russia calling the incident ‘outrageous'.

RELATED: Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'

Rota admitted his mistake, saying he takes full personal responsibility and announced his resignation.

He reiterated his profound regret for his error and said he did not know about the veteran's Nazi ties.

John Adderley
FILE: Anthony Rota. Picture: Michael Ignatieff, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Anthony Rota. Picture: Michael Ignatieff, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Adderley says Rota initially resisted calls to step down but later relented.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, expressed deep embarrassment over the incident.

Listen to the interview for more.




