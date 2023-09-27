Britain’s oldest gold coin collection valued at over R690k uncovered
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, John Adderley about the world’s trending news stories (Skip to 3:23).
A metal detectorist in the UK has struck gold after uncovering Britain’s oldest collection of gold coins dating back 2,173 years.
Stephen Eldridge found 12 pieces during a search in Buckinghamshire, Daily Mail reports.
Experts at the British Museum say the coins were made in 150 BC, originating from a tribe known today as Picardy in France, says Adderley.
They are believed to have been used in exchange for mercenaries.
Individual coins are occasionally dug up but to find a whole hoard is obviously every metal detective's dream, very very rare.John Adderley, foreign correspondent
The coins are expected to sell for £30,000 (just over R690,000) at auction.
