Food, family, and fun at the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jozi Kota Festival co-director, Xolani Macele about this weekend’s upcoming festivities.
Just days to go before the city’s annual Jozi Kota Festival opens at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg.
The family-friendly food event is tailored around the kota, bringing different flavours together all under one roof.
This year’s lineup will feature 50 kota stalls that will have the opportunity to showcase their best dishes.
From atchar and Russians to mash potatoes and mince, there is something for everyone.
On the day you will get to experience different kinds of kota.Xolani Macele, co-director – Jozi Kota Festival
There will be artist performances, a kota eating competition, as well as a free kiddie entertainment area.
The festival kicks off on Saturday, 30 September at 10am.
Tickets are still available at Computicket, starting at R50.
Find out more about the Jozi Kota Festival on their website here.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133519531_kota-a-basic-south-african-popular-inexpensive-township-street-food-image-with-copy-space-in-landsca.html?vti=nvnu5v0ezpbad97cta-1-24
More from Lifestyle
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.Read More
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa.Read More
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know
A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.Read More
Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'
Dimakatso Molapo (life coach) shares why physical appearance should not play a role in long-term relationships.Read More
Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...
From a rented garage to the world. Happy birthday, Google!Read More
New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, and the new Polo Vivo GT has some exciting new styling upgrades.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More