Food, family, and fun at the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jozi Kota Festival co-director, Xolani Macele about this weekend’s upcoming festivities.

Just days to go before the city’s annual Jozi Kota Festival opens at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The family-friendly food event is tailored around the kota, bringing different flavours together all under one roof.

This year’s lineup will feature 50 kota stalls that will have the opportunity to showcase their best dishes.

From atchar and Russians to mash potatoes and mince, there is something for everyone.

On the day you will get to experience different kinds of kota. Xolani Macele, co-director – Jozi Kota Festival

There will be artist performances, a kota eating competition, as well as a free kiddie entertainment area.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, 30 September at 10am.

Tickets are still available at Computicket, starting at R50.

Find out more about the Jozi Kota Festival on their website here.

