Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gavin Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for The Road Freight Association. Listen to their discussion below.
Motorists should brace themselves for a fuel price adjustment that's expected mid next week.
Kelly says that the hike in petrol and diesel prices might increase "but it's not as steep" as previously predicted.
These predictions have been updated due to the trading of fuel which has lowered in price conversions between the Rand and Dollar.
The estimated diesel price increase would be up to R1.80 while petrol will increase up to R1.12 to R1.25 per litre.Gavin Kelly, CEO - The Road Freight Association
Of course, this will have a knock-on effect on food delivery costs which could impact what we see on grocery shelves and how much we pay for certain items.
Overall, Kelly predicts that "it's going to be a tough end of the year, definitely."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Local
Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo
The province has been struggling with water supply in several municipalities in recent months, which has led to taps running dry for weeks and some areas months on end.Read More
Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage
Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.Read More
'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app
SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.Read More
Family homes in SA townships: Why inheritance and history are clashing with laws
There is no simple consensus about who gets what or about how this should be decided.Read More
Broken Window Policy: Is it maintaining order or criminalising poverty?
The City of Cape Town uses the ‘broken window theory’ to address crime, which some feel criminalises poverty.Read More
Teaching the teachers: 'Some maths teachers in South Africa can't do maths'
Is it time to invest in student teachers?Read More
A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...
In Cape Town alone there are over 20, 000 Airbnb listings, offering those looking for a bed for the night a range of options.Read More