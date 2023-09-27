



Pippa Hudson speaks to Gavin Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for The Road Freight Association. Listen to their discussion below.

Motorists should brace themselves for a fuel price adjustment that's expected mid next week.

Kelly says that the hike in petrol and diesel prices might increase "but it's not as steep" as previously predicted.

These predictions have been updated due to the trading of fuel which has lowered in price conversions between the Rand and Dollar.

The estimated diesel price increase would be up to R1.80 while petrol will increase up to R1.12 to R1.25 per litre. Gavin Kelly, CEO - The Road Freight Association

Of course, this will have a knock-on effect on food delivery costs which could impact what we see on grocery shelves and how much we pay for certain items.

Overall, Kelly predicts that "it's going to be a tough end of the year, definitely."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted