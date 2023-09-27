Streaming issues? Report here
World

[WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down

27 September 2023 11:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
amusement parks
VIRAL VIDEOS

A ride called the 'lumberjack swinging axe' malfunctioned, leaving passengers stranded for 30 minutes.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including an amusement park ride that left people hanging upside down in the air. Skip to 5:15 for this one.

This one brings the phrase, "it's a wild ride" to literal life!

Friedman reports that an amusement park in Vaughan, in Ontario, Canada is being investigated after passengers got stuck upside down at a 180 degree angle in mid-air for about 30 minutes.

The lumberjack swinging axe ride malfunctioned and the park's maintenance team responded to the incident and managed to bring all passengers down after 45 minutes.

Everyone stuck on the ride were later assessed by first aid staff.

The ride is currently closed.

Some amusement park goers and news outlets caught the moment on camera and posted it to social media - watch below.

@7newsaustralia An amusement park ride in Canada has malfunctioned leaving people stuck upside down for nearly 30 minutes. #amusementpark #ride #malfunction #7NEWS ♬ original sound - 7NEWS Australia
@ninecomau Passengers have been left hanging upside down for more than 30mins after a ride malfunctioned in Canada. #canada #themepark #rescue ♬ original sound - Nine.com.au

Thrill seekers, Friedman asks: are you still keen on amusement park rides after this one?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down




