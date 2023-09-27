Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 07:08)
Being trapped in an enclosed space on a flight next to an unpleasant neighbour is never a great way to start a trip.
A couple on a flight from Paris to Singapore, which is 13 hours long, did not have the trip they expected after they were seated next to a farting dog.
The dog’s farting, snorting, and drooling was so bad that the couple eventually moved from their premium seats to economy.
RELATED: A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea
Apparently the smell for hours was just too much.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While the dog was supposed to be an emotional support dog, the woman said she felt the dog seemed to be extremely anxious and uncomfortable.
After several months of back and forth with the airline, they eventually received a refund of just over $1400 (almost R27 000), which they plan to donate to an animal charity.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS
