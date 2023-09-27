Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
Older Person’s Week is a time to honour the seniors who have shaped our lives and raise awareness about the challenges they face.
It is no secret that as we age, mobility becomes more difficult, so as we mark this occasion it is important to acknowledge the ways we can make a household more accessible for seniors.
The City of Cape Town offers a few guidelines on how to make older people’s lives safer and more comfortable.
RELATED: How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans
Firstly, you should install railings, grab bars and ramps to help them move more comfortably and remain steady.
It is especially important to have railings in bathrooms to prevent any accidents when getting in or out the bath or shower.
You should also set the geyser temperature to 50°C to prevent any burns.
In case of any accidents or emergencies, you should make sure that emergency numbers are programmed into your loved one’s phone so they can get help.
You can also ensure the older person in your life has a panic button on them for their safety, and you can install smoke and burglar alarms.
RELATED: Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
In addition to safety, it is also important to make their lives as comfortable as possible.
Raising the heights of the seats around the home will make it easier for an older person to sit down or stand up.
You can also store items on lower shelves, ensure there are torches in every room for load shedding, and set up their phone to have a larger font size or with bigger numbers in the struggle with eyesight.
See the City of Cape Town’s website for more advice to help your loved one live their best life.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/granny_child.html?imgtype=0&sti=me1tr97uou7fc1bhxl|&mediapopup=138990166
More from Lifestyle
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.Read More
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know
A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.Read More
Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'
Dimakatso Molapo (life coach) shares why physical appearance should not play a role in long-term relationships.Read More
Food, family, and fun at the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend
The Jozi Kota Festival is the place to be this weekend, don't miss out!Read More
Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...
From a rented garage to the world. Happy birthday, Google!Read More
New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, and the new Polo Vivo GT has some exciting new styling upgrades.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More