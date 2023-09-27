Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, about the threat being posed to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) by a group of hard-right Republicans in the US Congress.
A US-based AIDS/HIV relief programme which has saved millions of lives in South Africa is under threat.
The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) is currently facing a vote in the US Congress which could see it discontinued.
Last week Archbishop Thabo Makgoba called on the G20 nations to boost spending on combating HIV and AIDS for children.
In his speech, Makgoba encouraged members of Congress to reauthorise the programme for the next five years.
The Pepfar initiative was introduced in 2003 under the Republican George W. Bush's administration, but now a group of hard-right members of that party claim it promotes termination of pregnancies and is calling for an end to the programme.
Any President has the unilateral powers to enforce the global gag rule...which limits the Pepfar money dispersed by US AID, to give information or advocacy or to the clinical process itself of abortion care.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health - United Nations
So it's a bit disingenuous to say Pepfar does only that, when we know, part of the conditionality of Pepfar is that any President of the US can unilaterally do that.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health - United Nations
One of the frustrations of Pepfar is that every four years, you have a President and global health aid freezes because they are anticipating...that the funds will completely dry up depending on the personal politics of the President.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health - United Nations
Archbishop Makgoba told dignitaries that the image of the United States was at threat if they didn't reauthorise Pepfar.
Click the podcast link above to find out more about the US Congress' plans to discontinue Pepfar.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hiv.html
