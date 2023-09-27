Streaming issues? Report here
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...

27 September 2023 3:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
car talk

Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.

Crystal Orderson interviews Ernest Page, Motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.

If you're looking for a family-friendly, road trip-friendly bakkie, look no further.

Thanks to Isuzu's D-Max, travelling, school drop-offs and weekend off-roading has never been easier, and with its 1.9 litre engine, you're in for "incredible" fuel consumption.

The D-Max promises:

  • "Serious" torque
  • Elevated off-road performance
  • Fuel efficiency
  • Body stability
  • Terrain command

For R499 999, Page says it's a great investment, costing you R7599 per month if you buy it directly from an Isuzu dealership.

To book a test drive, click here.

RELATED: (LISTEN) Four things to consider before buying a bakkie

RELATED: Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted

You do get to save money on diesel and you know the diesel price is going up.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...




