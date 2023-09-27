Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Crystal Orderson interviews Ernest Page, Motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.
If you're looking for a family-friendly, road trip-friendly bakkie, look no further.
Thanks to Isuzu's D-Max, travelling, school drop-offs and weekend off-roading has never been easier, and with its 1.9 litre engine, you're in for "incredible" fuel consumption.
The D-Max promises:
- "Serious" torque
- Elevated off-road performance
- Fuel efficiency
- Body stability
- Terrain command
For R499 999, Page says it's a great investment, costing you R7599 per month if you buy it directly from an Isuzu dealership.
You do get to save money on diesel and you know the diesel price is going up.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
