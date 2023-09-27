



Sony device owners (including PlayStation holders) - your data might have been stolen.

An Australian site, Cyber Security Connect confirms that hacker gang called, Ransomed.vc has claimed that it's breached Sony's security systems and stolen their customers data.

The Cyber Security report says that Ransomed.vc has posted a power point presentation online showing how the hacking was done, including screenshots of a login page and screenshots of files.

The group is now allegedly offering to sell the data to the highest bidder.

The Cyber Security report says that Ransomed.vc threatened to post stolen data on 28 September if it is not paid.

Sony did not confirm the data breach in a statement but said that it is investigating the claims.

We are currently investigating the situation, and we have no further comment at this time. Sony - Press Release

The last major hacking of Sony's system occurred in 2011 when the data of 77 million users were compromised. As a result, the company took the PlayStation Network offline for a month.

Sony officials were even hauled before Congress in order to explain the breach while also being forced to pay compensation to victims.

This article first appeared on KFM : Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September