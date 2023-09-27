Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
Clarence Ford speaks to Gielie Basson, owner of Zamani Grill.
Basson set this record at his establishment in the Little Karoo, which is billed as ‘The Smallest Bar’ on Route 62.
Tongs in hand he slaved over the braai for an incredible 84 hours straight, from 21 to 24 September.
The previous record holder braaied for 80 hours.
RELATED: Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
All the food from this braai was donated to the Calitzdorp Police Station, the Vygieshof residential care home, and the Calitzdorp Feeding Centre.
Basson says he only had three hours of sleep through the entirety of the braai.
For this attempt to account, he had to have five items on the braai at all times.
As one became ready to be taken off, you need to add a raw product on to the grid before you could take the finished product off.Gielie Basson, Owner - Zamani Grill
Basson will have to provide all the evidence before the record is finalised, which will take about 2 months.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
Source : https://www.facebook.com/stories/110650881059766/UzpfSVNDOjMyNDA2NDQxMDk1NjU5OTk=?view_single=false&_rdc=1&_rdr
