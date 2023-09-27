



The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) on The Money Show

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on a rather highbrow Investec TV campaign.

The series of moody, almost monotone commercials are all shot in the barren landscape of the Tankwa Karoo National Park.

The theme is “never settle for ordinary” but the way the ads illustrate that concept is merely odd, Seery feels.

We see a woman 'walking over' a chair; another scribing circles in the sand and, finally, a man leaping into the air. The clever lines are 'Think on your feet', 'Impossible? We like those odds' and 'Fly in the face of convention'. Except that these executions just seem to fly in in the face of common sense. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Creatives sometimes live in their own little bubble and think that everyone will get their clever in-jokes. I think the worst thing you can have with an ad is for someone to view it and then go 'Huh? what does that mean?'. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

If you have to explain your ad to your audience it doesn't actually work, Seery says.

"You're talking to a wide range of people and if you start making kind of intellectual in-jokes you're going to alienate a lot of people."

"But maybe what Investec is saying is 'we only cater for intellectuals'. I don't know if that's a great message."

Watch the ads below and see what you think:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?