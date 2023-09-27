[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) on The Money Show
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on a rather highbrow Investec TV campaign.
RELATED: WATCH Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
The series of moody, almost monotone commercials are all shot in the barren landscape of the Tankwa Karoo National Park.
The theme is “never settle for ordinary” but the way the ads illustrate that concept is merely odd, Seery feels.
We see a woman 'walking over' a chair; another scribing circles in the sand and, finally, a man leaping into the air. The clever lines are 'Think on your feet', 'Impossible? We like those odds' and 'Fly in the face of convention'. Except that these executions just seem to fly in in the face of common sense.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Creatives sometimes live in their own little bubble and think that everyone will get their clever in-jokes. I think the worst thing you can have with an ad is for someone to view it and then go 'Huh? what does that mean?'.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
If you have to explain your ad to your audience it doesn't actually work, Seery says.
"You're talking to a wide range of people and if you start making kind of intellectual in-jokes you're going to alienate a lot of people."
"But maybe what Investec is saying is 'we only cater for intellectuals'. I don't know if that's a great message."
Watch the ads below and see what you think:
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Investec discussion at 6:37)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzy8KPhqYN0
More from Business
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.Read More
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'
Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year
The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.Read More
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa.Read More
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know
A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.Read More
Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'
Dimakatso Molapo (life coach) shares why physical appearance should not play a role in long-term relationships.Read More
Food, family, and fun at the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend
The Jozi Kota Festival is the place to be this weekend, don't miss out!Read More
Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...
From a rented garage to the world. Happy birthday, Google!Read More
New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city
The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, and the new Polo Vivo GT has some exciting new styling upgrades.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
More from Opinion
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight
The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.Read More
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.Read More
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car
Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.Read More
WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault
Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.Read More
Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert
Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for
We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!Read More
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you
Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.Read More