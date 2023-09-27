[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace. 27 September 2023 4:57 PM
View all Local
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a num... 26 September 2023 6:18 AM
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector' Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole. 27 September 2023 5:38 PM
View all Business
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further... Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie. 27 September 2023 3:51 PM
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa. 27 September 2023 12:32 PM
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia. 27 September 2023 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points. 27 September 2023 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town? Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban. 27 September 2023 11:11 AM
[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names... Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player. 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits! 27 September 2023 10:05 AM
Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts. 27 September 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September. 27 September 2023 2:29 PM
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans? Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five yea... 27 September 2023 2:13 PM
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight. 27 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections 'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog, 26 September 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Investec
branding
heroes and zeros
Brendan Seery

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

The week's advertising "heroes and zeros" with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) on The Money Show

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on a rather highbrow Investec TV campaign.

RELATED: WATCH Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

The series of moody, almost monotone commercials are all shot in the barren landscape of the Tankwa Karoo National Park.

The theme is “never settle for ordinary” but the way the ads illustrate that concept is merely odd, Seery feels.

We see a woman 'walking over' a chair; another scribing circles in the sand and, finally, a man leaping into the air. The clever lines are 'Think on your feet', 'Impossible? We like those odds' and 'Fly in the face of convention'. Except that these executions just seem to fly in in the face of common sense.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Creatives sometimes live in their own little bubble and think that everyone will get their clever in-jokes. I think the worst thing you can have with an ad is for someone to view it and then go 'Huh? what does that mean?'.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

If you have to explain your ad to your audience it doesn't actually work, Seery says.

"You're talking to a wide range of people and if you start making kind of intellectual in-jokes you're going to alienate a lot of people."

"But maybe what Investec is saying is 'we only cater for intellectuals'. I don't know if that's a great message."

Watch the ads below and see what you think:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Investec discussion at 6:37)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?




27 September 2023 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Investec
branding
heroes and zeros
Brendan Seery

More from Business

Image: Old Mutual on Twitter @OldMutualSA

Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter

27 September 2023 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered

27 September 2023 8:26 PM

A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hotel, tourism industry, hospitality / Pexels: cottonbro studio

'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'

27 September 2023 5:38 PM

Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount

26 September 2023 8:14 PM

The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yuragolub/123rf.com

SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine

26 September 2023 7:19 PM

Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TP Nchocho, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation - Twitter

IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year

26 September 2023 7:02 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

South African tourism: Informal traders need support, not more red tape

26 September 2023 2:02 PM

"There has been some recovery, but not to pre-pandemic levels. This has been devastating for the country."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Isuzu D-Max / Instagram: ISUZU Motors South Africa

Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...

27 September 2023 3:51 PM

Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © fizkes/ 123rf.com

Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable

27 September 2023 12:32 PM

From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know

27 September 2023 12:23 PM

A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zinkevych/123rf.com

Advice for long-term relationships: 'Looks vanish, personality lasts'

27 September 2023 12:08 PM

Dimakatso Molapo (life coach) shares why physical appearance should not play a role in long-term relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Food, family, and fun at the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend

27 September 2023 11:23 AM

The Jozi Kota Festival is the place to be this weekend, don't miss out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Rajeshwar Bachu

Google turns 25 today! Take a walk down memory lane...

27 September 2023 9:10 AM

From a rented garage to the world. Happy birthday, Google!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @VolkswagenSA/X

New VW Polo Vivo GT: A 'punchy' car perfect for the city

27 September 2023 7:50 AM

The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular cars in South Africa, and the new Polo Vivo GT has some exciting new styling upgrades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount

26 September 2023 8:14 PM

The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rawpixel/123rf

Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert

19 September 2023 9:30 AM

Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The previous two Public Protectors, Thuli Madonsela (picture: Eyewitness News) and Busiswe Mkhwebane (Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News). (Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is currently the acting Public Protector). Who will succeed them?

MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for

14 September 2023 6:36 AM

We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ teksomolika/123rf.com

Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you

13 September 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo

Local

'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'

Business

Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Extreme weather heads to KZN, WC's army call, monster in court

27 September 2023 10:09 PM

Family and friends of late Zoleka Mandela hold closed prayer session in Soweto

27 September 2023 9:55 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuzovotwa futhi eMhlathuze

27 September 2023 9:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA