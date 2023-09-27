Home arrow_forward Business fiber_manual_record Local Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered 27 September 2023 8:26 PM by Paula Luckhoff Tags: Organised crime The Money Show Bruce Whitfield Sim card black market Rica legislation Share This: A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering. Bruce Whitfield interviews freelance journalist Kate Thompson Davy. <figure class="figure"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_limit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_700/upvsoxpxoxzvx33nmblj.jpg" itemprop="image" class="figure__img" data-id="208015" alt="@ parttime/123rf.com "> <figcaption class="figure__caption">@ parttime/123rf.com</figcaption> </figure><p>Millions of South Africans could be using sim cards that are considered fraudulently registered, according to a <a href="https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-09-26-exclusive-failure-to-rica-mobile-sim-cards-may-be-rampant/#:~:text=The%20vast%20majority%20of%20the,Business%20Day%20investigation%20has%20revealed.">Business Day</a> investigation.</p> <p>Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist <strong>Kate Thompson Davy, who reports there is a d</strong>irect link alleged between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/464568/if-sim-cards-are-being-sold-already-rica-d-what-s-the-point-of-the-process"><strong>If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?</strong></a></p><p>While it is really difficult to get hard numbers on this, there <strong>is</strong> a veritable flood of unregistered cards Davy says.</p><div id='div-gpt-ad-8343936-3' align="center"> <script> (function() { if(window.innerWidth <= 649){ pg.atq.push(function() {window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8343936-3'); })}); } })(); </script> </div><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>One of the numbers I've been working with, with couple of my sources, is something in the region of 85% of new sim cards every year that enter the market may be circumventing the Rica legislation - the requirements to register before those sim cards are active.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>It's not like people are doing dodgy deals in an alley somewhere, they're walking into their nearest cellphone shop... and asking for a sim card in good faith, being handed one for how ever many rand and then walking out the door. Those cards are supposed to be registered by the seller, or now there is a self-Rica system, and they're not supposed to be active unless they are registered to your name.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist</cite> </blockquote><p>When Business Day purchased 10 prepaid SIMs covering the major mobile network operators from 10 different shops in and around Cape Town, seven made no attempt to confirm identities or Rica the cards.</p> <p>Only 30% of the outlets asked for the proof of identity and address that they are required to, Davy says.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>I can only think, between myself and the sources that I've spoken to, that what's happening is the invisible layer of the Rica agent (who's the third party to the mobile operators) is registering these in bulk to themselves or using dubious details... or the sellers themselves are doing it, because they're incentivized to.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Kate Thompson Davy, Freelance Journalist</cite> </blockquote><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-09-26-exclusive-failure-to-rica-mobile-sim-cards-may-be-rampant/#:~:text=The%20vast%20majority%20of%20the,Business%20Day%20investigation%20has%20revealed.">here</a> to read the article and scroll up to listen to the interview with Davy </strong></p> <br style="clear:both;" /> <p><i>This article first appeared on CapeTalk : <a href="http://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/485133/millions-of-sans-could-be-using-sim-cards-that-are-fraudulently-registered" data-nopjax="true" target="_blank">Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered </a></i></p> <br /> <div class="hidden"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_fill,h_290,w_480/upvsoxpxoxzvx33nmblj.jpg" height="70" width="120" alt="sim-card-mobile-phonejpg" align="left" style="margin-right:5px;" /> Copyright : https://www.123rf.com/license.php#standard<br /> 