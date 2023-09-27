Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore who is deeply involved in the collaboration between government and big business.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Cabinet members and business leaders on Tuesday to receive an update on progress made in the collaboration between government and business.

The partnership, initiated in June this year, includes Business Unity SA (BUSA), Business for SA (B4SA), and Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

The aim is to "significantly grow South Africa’s economy, and restore public and investor confidence through critical interventions to address the key challenges of energy, logistics, and crime and corruption".

RELATED: Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

A joint statement issued after the meeting highlighted the progress made so far in the key areas of energy and logistics, along with crime and corruption.

While it’s early in the partnership, the collective work rate has been excellent reported Discovery's Adrian Gore, co-convenor of the business delegation.

"There are clear areas of progress, which we believe we can build upon to achieve real change."

President Ramaphosa also said an effective working relationship has been formed to tackle "the most immediate challenges" facing our economy.

While we have identified key milestones and set out the processes to achieve these, the real test of our success will be in the results felt by ordinary citizens. We are confident that, by working together and marshalling the significant resources and expertise that exist in our country, we will end load shedding, fix our logistics system, and tackle crime and corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The President received an update on progress made in the collaboration between government and business to grow South Africa's economy and restoring public and investor confidence through critical interventions to address the key challenges of energy, logistics, and crime and… pic.twitter.com/tJtpQYTR1w ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 26, 2023

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail on how it all works from co-convener Adrian Gore, the Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

I do think we're making progress. This initiative is different - it is led by the President, we've got CEOs at scale involved working with ministers in government, we've got this pledge of 130 CEOs, of the hope and potential of the country... a very tight governance structure... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We meet every six weeks under the President and work together through the issues. It's a very focused initiative; on energy, transport, logistics and crime and corruption. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The progress being made at this point is not just administrative, Gore emphasizes.

They have close to 200 executives working through the three key streams he notes.

We're seeing real potential coming through, and I think by the next meeting in November we'll be able to actually illustrate clear progress. It's not easy - this stuff is like an amorphous mass - but we're moving quite quickly. I think we're becoming a lot more confident that we can deliver collectively with government, in a partnership. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

If we can make a difference quickly I think that that on economic growth, on confidence, on hope, on job creation... the payback is so big that it's worth the effort. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'