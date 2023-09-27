Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore who is deeply involved in the collaboration between government and big business.
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Cabinet members and business leaders on Tuesday to receive an update on progress made in the collaboration between government and business.
The partnership, initiated in June this year, includes Business Unity SA (BUSA), Business for SA (B4SA), and Business Leadership SA (BLSA).
The aim is to "significantly grow South Africa’s economy, and restore public and investor confidence through critical interventions to address the key challenges of energy, logistics, and crime and corruption".
RELATED: Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement issued after the meeting highlighted the progress made so far in the key areas of energy and logistics, along with crime and corruption.
While it’s early in the partnership, the collective work rate has been excellent reported Discovery's Adrian Gore, co-convenor of the business delegation.
"There are clear areas of progress, which we believe we can build upon to achieve real change."
President Ramaphosa also said an effective working relationship has been formed to tackle "the most immediate challenges" facing our economy.
While we have identified key milestones and set out the processes to achieve these, the real test of our success will be in the results felt by ordinary citizens. We are confident that, by working together and marshalling the significant resources and expertise that exist in our country, we will end load shedding, fix our logistics system, and tackle crime and corruption.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The President received an update on progress made in the collaboration between government and business to grow South Africa's economy and restoring public and investor confidence through critical interventions to address the key challenges of energy, logistics, and crime and… pic.twitter.com/tJtpQYTR1w' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 26, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail on how it all works from co-convener Adrian Gore, the Group CEO of Discovery Limited.
I do think we're making progress. This initiative is different - it is led by the President, we've got CEOs at scale involved working with ministers in government, we've got this pledge of 130 CEOs, of the hope and potential of the country... a very tight governance structure...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
We meet every six weeks under the President and work together through the issues. It's a very focused initiative; on energy, transport, logistics and crime and corruption.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
The progress being made at this point is not just administrative, Gore emphasizes.
They have close to 200 executives working through the three key streams he notes.
We're seeing real potential coming through, and I think by the next meeting in November we'll be able to actually illustrate clear progress. It's not easy - this stuff is like an amorphous mass - but we're moving quite quickly. I think we're becoming a lot more confident that we can deliver collectively with government, in a partnership.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
If we can make a difference quickly I think that that on economic growth, on confidence, on hope, on job creation... the payback is so big that it's worth the effort.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1706722249686856183/photo/3
More from Business
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'
Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More
Discovery entering home loan market with incentivised interest rate discount
The Money Show interviews the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.Read More
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine
Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.Read More
IDC disburses almost R18bn in funding, 147% up from previous financial year
The Money Show interviews CEO Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho after the Industrial Development Corporation posts its year-end results.Read More
More from Local
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
[BEWARE] Online marketplace criminals are upping their game and becoming violent
Think twice before meeting up to collect an item bought on an online marketplace.Read More
Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo
The province has been struggling with water supply in several municipalities in recent months, which has led to taps running dry for weeks and some areas months on end.Read More
Zamani Grill owner braais for 84 hours straight to break world record
A man from Calitzdorp has broken the world record for the longest braai ever.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
[PICS, VIDEOS] Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage
Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the Cape storm are dominating social media.Read More
'We must move with the times' - SANTACO partners with e-taxi app
SANTACO has partnered with tech start-up Teksi Ride to bring metered taxis and e-hailing operators together via an app.Read More
Family homes in SA townships: Why inheritance and history are clashing with laws
There is no simple consensus about who gets what or about how this should be decided.Read More
Petrol and diesel prices increase again but 'not as steep' as predicted
Gavin Kelly, CEO for The Road Freight Association speaks on possible fuel price predictions.Read More
More from Politics
‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory
Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.Read More
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.Read More
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points
Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.Read More
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?
The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sectorRead More
CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass
The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.Read More
Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company
The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.Read More
'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'
The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.Read More
NDP is 'dead in the water'
Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.Read More
Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
Whistleblowing is an important tool in fighting corruption and they should get both support and compensation.Read More