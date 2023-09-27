Streaming issues? Report here
Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks
RUGBY WORLD CUP

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

On the latest episode of Room Dividers, Robert Marawa is joined by Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing).

This week Marawa chats to the rugby pundits about the latest 2023 Rugby World Cup results, including South Africa’s nail-biting test against Ireland.

Wales vs Australia

Wales dominated Australia at the weekend.

The phenomenal 40–6 victory secured Wales' promotion to the knock-out stages.

Marawa says Welish rugby was in a “pretty dark place” just six months ago so it is great to see them turn it around.

Earlier this year the Welsh Rugby Union was facing player strike threats, a record defeat by Scotland, and the loss of 264 caps’ worth of test experience just four months ago.

Manana echoed that the team essentially brought coach Warren Gatland back.

Pride was put aside, they understood that we needed to get a proper coach when we go to France that can actually take this team… he [Gatland] has a way to talk to the players and the players have a lot of belief in him.

Thando Manana, former Springbok loose forward

Despite losing two out of three World Cup games thus far, Australian coach Eddie Jones remains positive he can turn the side around, but the clock is ticking as the team faces elimination from the tournament at a pool stage.

Manana says Jones made the mistake of letting a lot of the team’s experienced players go.

You don’t just do that, knowing that you are going to face tough opposition. For me, this is the type of person that needs to be excused from rugby… his not doing rugby any good.

Thando Manana, former Springbok loose forward

Eddie is in a Manie Libbok situation… you miss the penalties and everybody says that you should be replaced with somebody who can actually knock over those penalties. All of a sudden whatever you bring to the game is being forgotten about.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

South Africa vs Ireland

South Africa’s narrow 13–8 defeat against Ireland means the team will have to work a little harder in their test against Tonga this weekend.

While points difference could be important, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says the team is focused on winning and not placing too much emphasis on points.

Willemse says the Springboks just need to go in and win the game by as much as they can.

We’ve put ourselves in a very peculiar situation, in that we’ve lost against Ireland. Anything can happen.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

The team set to face Tonga will probably consist of 80% of the team that will play in the quarterfinals, due to the short period between the two games, says Manana.

He believes the Springboks shouldn’t make too many changes up front but that there is room for small changes at the back.

Handré Pollard’s return has been the talk of the town, but after only playing 40 minutes of rugby in the last four months, is he ready?

"Handré is not Superman," Rassie Erasmus has emphasised.

When it comes down to the knockout stages, the importance of knocking over those kicks, imagine the pressure on Pollard coming into the team to really say ‘I’ll take those kicks”. We’re really in a catch-22. Both players [Pollard and Libbok] have done enough to justify their selection on the day.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

Watch the full discussion below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse




