



JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said Rand Water and local government were to blame for the crippling water crisis in Gauteng.

The province has been struggling with water supply in several municipalities in recent months, which has led to taps running dry for weeks and some areas months on end.

Residents and businesses have been battling under the strain of the ongoing problem.

Although there's been no solution yet to the crisis, Mahlobo, who visited the Ekhureleni metro on Wednesday, said they would be providing the affected municipalities with more support.

"The issue of water disruptions that goes for a number of days in the province has reached a level that is untenable and as national government we've decided to support these municipalities to say: one, Rand Water must be able to give them more water and which, we are very pleased that in Ekurhuleni an additional 210 megalitres has been made available."

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water, local govt to blame for Gauteng's water crisis - Mahlobo