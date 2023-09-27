'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'
Pippa Hudson interviews Alan Campbell, ANEW Hotels & Resorts Sales and Marketing Director.
Recently, Treasury published the details of proposed budget cuts on bookings and conferences as the government seeks to tighten its belt.
While the news of politicians no longer being able to fly first class is largely welcomed by everyday South Africans struggling to make ends meet, this could potentially have dire consequences for the tourism industry, especially as government is the biggest employer in the country.
While the true extent of the impact is not yet determined, Campbell says that it will have knock-on effects on an industry that's still reeling from Covid-19.
He adds that currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel booking across the metropole.
Campbell says that the tourism industry has a lot to offer and would like transparency of the challenges faced by government in the procurement of accommodation.
Additionally, he says that there needs to be engagement with the industry to come up with solutions.
Government is obviously the largest employer in the country.Alan Campbell, Sales and Marketing Director – ANEW Hotels & Resorts
The impact is potentially big.Alan Campbell, Sales and Marketing Director – ANEW Hotels & Resorts
