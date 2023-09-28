Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Your credit report: A beginners guide A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee. 28 September 2023 12:27 PM
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease. 28 September 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records. 28 September 2023 11:47 AM
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville. 28 September 2023 10:58 AM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

28 September 2023 6:29 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Taylor Swift
Voter turnout
Mandy Wiener
2024 elections

Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.

Earlier this month, superstar Taylor Swift posted a story on her Instagram account. A message encouraging ‘Swifties’ to register to vote. Taylor Swift has 272 million followers on the platform.

"I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are," she said. "Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year!"

Her post included a link to register at the nonpartisan non-profit in the US, Vote.org.

Swift’s fans listened and responded and Vote.org recorded more than 35,000 registrations.

According to NPR, the 35,252 new registrations on National Voter Registration Day were the most since 2020.

The number of 18-year-olds registered was more than double that of 2022.

Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, called it a "highly encouraging sign of voter enthusiasm," especially among voters who are newly eligible since turning 18. "Time and time again young people are showing up and demonstrating they care about their rights and access to the ballot box," said Hailey.

Swift recognises that she has the power to influence the most important cohort of the electorate – young people – and there is a dire need for them to go to the polls to have an impact on the outcome of elections.

There is a desperate need for such influence in South Africa where we have an alarmingly low voter turnout, particularly amongst the youth. In the local government elections in 2019, just 12 million South Africans cast their ballots.

With the national general election coming up next year, getting young people into voting stations is going to be imperative.

A report entitled The South African non-voter: An analysis by Collette Schultz-Herzenberg published in December 2020, found that while a bulging youthful population has produced a significant proportion of young eligible voters, the youngsters are showing up to vote in disproportionally lower numbers.

The report reads that according to Statistics South Africa’s 2018 population estimates, there were approximately 11.7 million eligible voters in the 18-29 age group in the 2019 elections. They constituted roughly a third of all eligible voters. Despite their numerical dominance, their registration levels were disproportionally low.

Of 11.7 million young adult citizens only 5.6 million registered in the 18-29 age group. Among the youngest (18–19-year-olds) voters only 19% were registered. Around 80% of those actually turned out to vote in 2019 – a total of 273 010.

“Global studies show that young people everywhere are increasingly disinclined to turn out and vote, and South Africa is no different in this regard. However, the implications for countries where young people make up a sizeable proportion of the electorate, like South Africa, are ominous. If turnout among young people continues to decline, while this cohort continues to expand, their lower turnout rates will further depress the country’s aggregate turnout rate,” finds Schultz-Herzenberg.

The argument is that young people are harder to mobilise, are less likely to have attachments to established political parties and don’t feel like elected officials are doing anything for them anyway.

As commentator Tessa Dooms wrote in News24 earlier this year, it's not that the youth don't care about the country, or democracy, or that they're apathetic. It's that voting has not produced the results they'd hoped for. “Why should young people bother giving their vote to people who have not demonstrated any kind of solution to success?”

Between now and the national elections in SA next year, there must be a groundswell of support for attempts to get young people to register and vote.

This requires novel and innovative ways to appeal to this cohort. Sure, it will require influencers like our equivalents of Taylor Swift to get involved.

A group of politics and economics students is using the concept of Tinder to sell the idea of voting to young South Africans.

Ryan Young, co-founder of Yoh, Vote, explained on The Money Show recently that the platform is a non-partisan, political matchmaking website - "pretty much political Tinder".

The Yoh, Vote website displays the stats that reflect the disheartening state of voter apathy in the country and what it wants to do about this.

"We thought, what is a thing that a lot of young people have experience in, and that's using Tinder and dating sites."

Importantly, the site also has a link to make sure you register to vote, "because that's the real way to sign up for political dating".

We require increased voter education but, most importantly, young people must be convinced that their votes are actually worth something and that politicians will deliver on their promises. That’s going to take some convincing considering current circumstances.




28 September 2023 6:29 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Taylor Swift
Voter turnout
Mandy Wiener
2024 elections

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ angurt/123rf.com

Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car

20 September 2023 7:48 PM

Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on the cases of two motorists who fell for this scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60's "response to the Springbok kit" video on YouTube

WATCH: Sixty60 delivers on Bok kit - wasn't us, but might've been our fault

19 September 2023 9:44 PM

Checkers Sixty60 shows it doesn't take itself too seriously with a quick response to the national conversation about the Springboks' controversial away kit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rawpixel/123rf

Kids shorter than 150cm should ALWAYS travel in a car seat – expert

19 September 2023 9:30 AM

Child Passenger Safety Week (17 to 23 September) promotes the importance of keeping your child safe in a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The previous two Public Protectors, Thuli Madonsela (picture: Eyewitness News) and Busiswe Mkhwebane (Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News). (Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is currently the acting Public Protector). Who will succeed them?

MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for

14 September 2023 6:36 AM

We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ teksomolika/123rf.com

Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you

13 September 2023 9:12 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

Sport

EWN Highlights

Court order bars National Coloured Congress from planned shutdown

28 September 2023 2:09 PM

ANC Ekurhuleni's Dlabathi reiterates unhappiness with EFF coalition partnership

28 September 2023 1:23 PM

Western Cape agricultural sector loses estimated R1.4bn due to flood damage

28 September 2023 12:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA