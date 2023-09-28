



JOHANNESBURG - There's a heavy police presence on the M1 highway in the south of Joburg on Thursday morning.

Officers are processing a crime scene following a shootout between police and alleged criminals last night.

The M1 freeway is blocked off between Xavier Street and Booysens Road in both directions and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "South African Police Service is currently processing the scene and traffic travelling on the M1 north is diverted at Xavier Street, and traffic travelling from M1 south is being diverted on Booysens Road. Motorists are urged to be aware of the closures."

This article first appeared on EWN : M1 blocked as police comb crime scene after shootout with alleged criminals