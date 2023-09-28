M1 blocked as police comb crime scene after shootout with alleged criminals
JOHANNESBURG - There's a heavy police presence on the M1 highway in the south of Joburg on Thursday morning.
Officers are processing a crime scene following a shootout between police and alleged criminals last night.
The M1 freeway is blocked off between Xavier Street and Booysens Road in both directions and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "South African Police Service is currently processing the scene and traffic travelling on the M1 north is diverted at Xavier Street, and traffic travelling from M1 south is being diverted on Booysens Road. Motorists are urged to be aware of the closures."
The M1 Freeway remains blocked off in both directions btw Xavier Str & Booyesns Rd due to a crime scene.' Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 28, 2023
Traffic travelling on the M1 North is being diverted at Xavier Str & traffic travelling on the M1 South is being diverted at Booysens Rd. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/2om9U1o2ok
This article first appeared on EWN : M1 blocked as police comb crime scene after shootout with alleged criminals
More from Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges
Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.Read More
Your credit report: A beginners guide
A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.Read More
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak
More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.Read More
[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop
His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.Read More
Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables
It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.Read More
Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle
In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.Read More
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'
Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.Read More
Manhunt underway for suspects in M1 shootout
It's understood police gave chase after a cash-in-transit heist, resulting in a shootout with suspects on the M1 highway in the south of Joburg.Read More
21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance
Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend.Read More