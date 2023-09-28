Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay





Uruguay overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday, 27 September.

This is Namibia's second loss during the Rugby World Cup, knocking them out as contenders for the cup - the team's first loss came earlier in the World Cup where they faced off with a final score of 96-0 against France.

Here's a quick game recap:

Forward power, clinical finishing and composure helped Uruguay to a first win at Rugby World Cup 2023 - but only after Namibia gave them a mighty scare.

Chasing a first-ever World Cup win at their 26th attempt, the Welwitschias came out firing and, buoyed by a gift of a Gerswin Mouton try within the first minute, were quickly up 14-0 after fellow wing JC Greyling added a second.

Baltazar Amaya and German Hessler replied with tries for Uruguay but three penalties from fly-half Tiaan Swanepoel kept Namibia in front at 23-12 early in the second half.

Backed by a partisan crowd, Namibia looked favourites to end their unwanted record streak but everything changed in the 48th minute as Uruguay's pack forced a series of scrum penalties on Namibia's five-metre line which meant a yellow card was inevitable.

In the 10 minutes, prop Johan Coetzee was off the field, Los Teros scored 14 points. From there, Namibia's discipline disappeared.

A further yellow card for captain Tjiuee Uanivi was damaging enough but a yellow upgraded to red for replacement prop Desiderius Sethie spelled the end as further tries from Amaya, Santiago Arata and Bautista Basso sealed victory for Uruguay, who face New Zealand in their final pool game on 5 October.

Santiago Arata, the Mastercard Player of the Match said, "First victory for us (at Rugby World Cup 2023), I want to say thank you to all the Uruguayans, massive support. This victory is for them."

While Namibia's captain, Uanivi admitted that the team's discipline cost them.

Our discipline let us down. To get two yellow cards and then a red makes it very hard. Our discipline at the end of the day cost us. We lost the game but I am very proud of the boys. I know they left it all out there. Apart from the discipline issue, I am super proud of them. Tjiuee Uanivi, Captain - Namibia

