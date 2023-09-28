Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Your credit report: A beginners guide A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee. 28 September 2023 12:27 PM
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease. 28 September 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records. 28 September 2023 11:47 AM
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville. 28 September 2023 10:58 AM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

28 September 2023 8:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Andre de Ruyter

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA).

Attempts to appoint a replacement for former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter are proving to be a minefield.

Eskom suggested its preferred candidate, which Gordhan rejected as only one name was put forward.

The Minister demands at least three nominations in terms of Eskom’s Memorandum of Incorporation.

RELATED: Eskom cannot afford to borrow more money, says energy expert

The ailing utility has had 11 CEOs since 2010.

Natesan argues that the board of directors should be able to elect the person they feel would be the best for the entity, and the fact that the shareholder can skip the board raises difficult issues.

It makes it difficult for the CEO to feel accountable to the board and also makes it difficult for the board to have trust in their CEO.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa

Why have [the board] there in the first place if we do not trust their decisions and judgement?

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

She wonders whether there is a political motive for this rejection, as the board should be trusted on this matter.

This sort of interference from the government doesn’t help us.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa

Listen to the interview for more.




28 September 2023 8:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Pravin Gordhan
Andre de Ruyter

More from Local

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges

28 September 2023 12:43 PM

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

Your credit report: A beginners guide

28 September 2023 12:27 PM

A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry / Pexels: Alexas Fotos

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak

28 September 2023 12:10 PM

More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop

28 September 2023 11:59 AM

His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables

28 September 2023 11:25 AM

It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle

28 September 2023 10:57 AM

In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A minibus taxi on the M1 South following a shootout between police and alleged criminals on 27 September 2023. Picture: X/@visiontactical

Manhunt underway for suspects in M1 shootout

28 September 2023 9:26 AM

It's understood police gave chase after a cash-in-transit heist, resulting in a shootout with suspects on the M1 highway in the south of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance

28 September 2023 8:58 AM

Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A minibus taxi on the M1 South following a shootout between police and alleged criminals on 27 September 2023. Picture: X/@visiontactical

M1 blocked as police comb crime scene after shootout with alleged criminals

28 September 2023 6:59 AM

The M1 freeway is blocked off between Xavier Street and Booysens Road in both directions and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus accident survivor welcomes driver's suspension

28 September 2023 2:37 PM

Court order bars National Coloured Congress from planned shutdown

28 September 2023 2:09 PM

ANC Ekurhuleni's Dlabathi reiterates unhappiness with EFF coalition partnership

28 September 2023 1:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA