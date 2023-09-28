Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?





Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the latest fitness trends.

The latest fitness trend to hit TikTok involves creating a protein coffee or rather ‘proffee’.

Thousands of people have posted videos of themselves making delicious-looking protein coffee drinks – it’s even officially tagged.

The concoction consists of either a scoop of protein powder or a pre-made protein shake, flavoured coffee syrup, and one’s coffee of choice.

You can have it cold or hot.

But is it worth the hype? Van der Westhuizen think so.

I actually surprisingly liked it. I was sceptical at first. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

Proffee is especially beneficial if you are someone who doesn't have enough protein in their diet.

If you are a coffee lover, this is just an easier way to get your protein in.

It’s a convenience factor because a lot of gym goers in the morning were having their protein shakes and then having a cup of coffee. So, having your protein in your coffee, you only have one drink to go if you head to the gym. Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

