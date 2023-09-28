Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Your credit report: A beginners guide A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee. 28 September 2023 12:27 PM
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease. 28 September 2023 12:10 PM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records. 28 September 2023 11:47 AM
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville. 28 September 2023 10:58 AM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?

28 September 2023 9:18 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Coffee
protein

'Proffee' is a coffee and fitness lover's dream.

Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the latest fitness trends.

The latest fitness trend to hit TikTok involves creating a protein coffee or rather ‘proffee’.

Thousands of people have posted videos of themselves making delicious-looking protein coffee drinks – it’s even officially tagged.

The concoction consists of either a scoop of protein powder or a pre-made protein shake, flavoured coffee syrup, and one’s coffee of choice.

You can have it cold or hot.

@trusttheprocess_vsg Proffee time is my favorite time! #proffee #proteincoffee #coldbrew #coldbrewathome #caffeinated #proteingoals #vsg #vsgcommunity #vsgtok #vsglife #wls #wlsjourney #bariatricbabe #bariatriccommunity #niche #trusttheprocess #trusttheprocess_vsg #momtok ♬ original sound - trusttheprocess_vsg

But is it worth the hype? Van der Westhuizen think so.

I actually surprisingly liked it. I was sceptical at first.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

Proffee is especially beneficial if you are someone who doesn't have enough protein in their diet.

If you are a coffee lover, this is just an easier way to get your protein in.

It’s a convenience factor because a lot of gym goers in the morning were having their protein shakes and then having a cup of coffee. So, having your protein in your coffee, you only have one drink to go if you head to the gym.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast

Scroll up to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?




Share this:
