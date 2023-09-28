21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance
Africa Melane speaks with David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape.
249 Western Cape schools have been severely affected by the floods.
Of these, 150 schools reported infrastructure damage such as collapsed walls.
RELATED: (PICS, VIDEOS) Western Cape floods cause catastrophic damage
On Tuesday, 39 schools had to be closed and, on Wednesday, 21 remained closed, largely due to blocked roads making the schools inaccessible.
RELATED: Repairing WC flood damage will likely cost more than R1 billion - Alan Winde
Maynier says that, in the coming days, they will assess the damage and put plans in place to make repairs.
Our immediate concern is to ensure we get as many schools open as possible this week.David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape
Schools that are open are reporting low attendance as parents and students struggle to navigate the flood-hit areas.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
