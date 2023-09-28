21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance





Africa Melane speaks with David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape.

249 Western Cape schools have been severely affected by the floods.

Of these, 150 schools reported infrastructure damage such as collapsed walls.

On Tuesday, 39 schools had to be closed and, on Wednesday, 21 remained closed, largely due to blocked roads making the schools inaccessible.

Maynier says that, in the coming days, they will assess the damage and put plans in place to make repairs.

Our immediate concern is to ensure we get as many schools open as possible this week. David Maynier, MEC for Education in the Western Cape

Schools that are open are reporting low attendance as parents and students struggle to navigate the flood-hit areas.

