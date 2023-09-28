Manhunt underway for suspects in M1 shootout
JOHANNESBURG - An unknown number of suspects are still at large following a cash-in-transit heist in Springs on Wednesday night.
It's understood police gave chase after the incident, which resulted in a shootout with suspects on the M1 highway in the South of Joburg.
One alleged robber died while two others were arrested.
#sapsHQ #CITRobberies 3 Rifles were recovered, cash and 2 cellphones have been seized. 2 Empty cash bags, as well as implements used in armed robberies were found in their getaway vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects. During the shootout, one police officer… pic.twitter.com/B87F9iPruC' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 28, 2023
Motorists had to find alternative routes on Thursday morning, while others experienced traffic delays of over an hour as both directions between Xavier Street and Booysens Road were blocked off.
This as police officials gathered forensic evidence from the scene.
"Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized. Two empty cash bags, as well as implements used in armed robberies were found in this getaway vehicle. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
This article first appeared on EWN : Manhunt underway for suspects in M1 shootout
