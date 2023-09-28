[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'





Africa Melane speaks with Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

In his address to the 22nd National Conference of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management, former President Thabo Mbeki severely criticised the current ANC government.

Mbeki argues that South Africa is in steep decline, evidenced by private initiatives to fix state failures.

Mbeki will not campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections, he says, unless the party renews itself.

Calland says that Mbeki's speech goes further in its criticism than before.

There is not just frustration, it's... anger, in the way it was delivered. Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

He adds that the final message, that the middle class is taking over the functions of the state, is extremely important, as it shows a collapse of the democratic state.

I think he is dismayed by the hollowing out and the weakening of the state. Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

This article first appeared on CapeTalk