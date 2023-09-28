Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
Your credit report: A beginners guide A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee. 28 September 2023 12:27 PM
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease. 28 September 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big' Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our e... 27 September 2023 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results. 27 September 2023 9:05 PM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime an... 27 September 2023 8:26 PM
View all Business
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records. 28 September 2023 11:47 AM
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville. 28 September 2023 10:58 AM
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career. 28 September 2023 10:46 AM
"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust Here's how to illicit help from the organisation. 28 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad? 28 September 2023 10:54 AM
Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed. 28 September 2023 8:39 AM
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever! Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information! 27 September 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend A 15-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death while protecting her friend from an ex on a Croydon bus. 28 September 2023 11:02 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Thabo Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

Africa Melane speaks with Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

In his address to the 22nd National Conference of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management, former President Thabo Mbeki severely criticised the current ANC government.

Mbeki argues that South Africa is in steep decline, evidenced by private initiatives to fix state failures.

RELATED: Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

Mbeki will not campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections, he says, unless the party renews itself.

Calland says that Mbeki's speech goes further in its criticism than before.

RELATED: Mbeki questions why EFF leader Malema keeps singing 'Shoot the boer' song

There is not just frustration, it's... anger, in the way it was delivered.

Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

He adds that the final message, that the middle class is taking over the functions of the state, is extremely important, as it shows a collapse of the democratic state.

I think he is dismayed by the hollowing out and the weakening of the state.

Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law - UCT

Watch the video above for Mbeki’s full speech, or scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'




28 September 2023 9:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Thabo Mbeki

More from Local

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges

28 September 2023 12:43 PM

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

Your credit report: A beginners guide

28 September 2023 12:27 PM

A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry / Pexels: Alexas Fotos

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak

28 September 2023 12:10 PM

More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop

28 September 2023 11:59 AM

His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An offshore wind farm. © macsim/123rf.com

Muscle, wood, coal, oil: What early energy transitions tells us about renewables

28 September 2023 11:25 AM

It’s time for another energy transition. We’ve done it before.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill passes first legislative obstacle

28 September 2023 10:57 AM

In essence, the Bill aims at bringing education laws in line with 'significant' court judgements that have happened in past years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A minibus taxi on the M1 South following a shootout between police and alleged criminals on 27 September 2023. Picture: X/@visiontactical

Manhunt underway for suspects in M1 shootout

28 September 2023 9:26 AM

It's understood police gave chase after a cash-in-transit heist, resulting in a shootout with suspects on the M1 highway in the south of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

21 Western Cape schools remain closed after storms. Others report low attendance

28 September 2023 8:58 AM

Schools across the Western Cape have been badly affected by the storms that hit the province over the long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Political motives behind Pravin Gordhan's rejection of preferred new Eskom CEO?

28 September 2023 8:21 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has rejected the Eskom board’s candidate for CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A minibus taxi on the M1 South following a shootout between police and alleged criminals on 27 September 2023. Picture: X/@visiontactical

M1 blocked as police comb crime scene after shootout with alleged criminals

28 September 2023 6:59 AM

The M1 freeway is blocked off between Xavier Street and Booysens Road in both directions and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges

28 September 2023 12:43 PM

Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an update from Cabinet members and business leaders on progress made in the collaboration between government and business, 26 September 2023 - @PresidencyZA

Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'

27 September 2023 7:09 PM

Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

‘Enough is enough’: Premier hopeful Pappas wants to restore KZN to former glory

26 September 2023 6:18 AM

Pappas, who is the DA's KZN Premier candidate, said the province was in dire need of well-structured leadership, as it faced a number of social and economic hurdles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption'

22 September 2023 4:54 PM

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, briefing the media on delayed SASSA payments on Thursday, 14 September 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @SAgovnews

Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points

22 September 2023 7:13 AM

Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a system failure at disburser - Postbank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?

21 September 2023 2:15 PM

The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

CEO solutions for SA: Pass mining royalties to communities, fire SAPS top brass

20 September 2023 9:45 PM

The Financial Mail has challenged top South African CEOs to come up with quickfire solutions to save SA inc. Bruce Whitfield gets a sneak preview from editor Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station.Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Lack of clarity doesn't bode well for Gordhan's planned new state-owned company

19 September 2023 8:02 PM

The response has been mixed as Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed the plan to replace Public Enterprises with a state-owned holding company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Unsplash.com

'DA's bill on ending cadre deployment is good, but they don't have the vote'

19 September 2023 2:34 PM

The National Assembly is set to consider the Democratic Alliance's bill to end cadre deployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jager/123rf.com

NDP is 'dead in the water'

19 September 2023 2:06 PM

Experts say the government's National Development Plan goals ever being reached look bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?

27 March 2023 10:46 AM

The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC would lose its majority in the next elections. Is this still the case?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate

17 March 2023 12:33 PM

Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates on day three of the ANC policy conference in Johannesburg on 31 July 2022. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation

14 December 2022 9:27 AM

South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?

16 August 2022 9:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at a press briefing on 16 November 2021. Picture: @EFFSoutAfrica/Twitter.

Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party

25 November 2021 12:29 PM

This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship

24 November 2021 3:54 PM

After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.

It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor

22 November 2021 7:24 PM

She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

DA's Campbell beats ANC's Masina to become Ekurhuleni mayor

22 November 2021 5:02 PM

She was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Disruptions at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. ANC and EFF supporters are seen making their way inside the but EFF councillors are preventing their members from coming inside. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.

Chaos erupts at eThekwini council sitting ahead of electing new mayor

22 November 2021 4:27 PM

The council was expected to elect chief whips, a mayor and deputy mayor after electing the speaker of the council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Councillours attend the inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on 22 November 2021. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro

22 November 2021 9:58 AM

The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

Local Politics Elections

Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death

Lifestyle

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus accident survivor welcomes driver's suspension

28 September 2023 2:37 PM

Court order bars National Coloured Congress from planned shutdown

28 September 2023 2:09 PM

ANC Ekurhuleni's Dlabathi reiterates unhappiness with EFF coalition partnership

28 September 2023 1:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA