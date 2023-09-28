Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Iconic Friends Central Perk coffee shop enters reality in new lifestyle trend

28 September 2023 10:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Africa Melane
latest trends
Lester Kiewit
Have You Heard
Kirsty Bisset
Good morning Cape Town

Kirsty Bisset, MD at HaveYouheard says bringing on-screen spaces from your favourite movies or series into reality is trending.

Imagine going to a replica of the Central Perk coffee shop from Friends in Boston or a Vetkoek Paleis? The former is happening in a new lifestyle trend.

Africa Melane speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD at HaveYouheard who explains what this one's all about. Listen below.

Bisset says that a current lifestyle trend sees increasing spaces that's home to your favourite on-screen characters from popular movies or series - yes, screen entertainment is transcending into real spaces.

Bisset says that this isn't a "new" trend because back in the day, people would go on tours to see where movies like Lord of the Rings or series like Games of Thrones were filmed.

The difference this time around is that these spaces are now coming to consumers in replica versions. For example, there's a real-life Central Perk launching in Boston next week for lovers of the series, Friends, says Bisset.

Bisset explains that food, entertainment and, tourism industries are hopping onto this trend to increase traffic and engagement with their brand.

Consumers seem to love this one "as it's bringing a sense of comfort and nostalgia that consumers seem to crave" says Bisset.

For fans of these sitcoms and movies, it serves as a mini convention of sorts and presents opportunities to revel in pop culture and meet like-minded people.

Kirsty Bisset, MD - HaveYouheard

Which movie or series would you love to see become reality?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Iconic Friends Central Perk coffee shop enters reality in new lifestyle trend




