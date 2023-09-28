15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend





Bongani Bingwa speaks with John Adderley, International Correspondent

The girl, Eliyanna, was on her way to school when she tried to stop a fight between her friend and an ex-boyfriend.

The boy had reportedly shown up with flowers and a note for the friend who had recently broken up with him, while she was trying to return his belongings and said she did not want to go out with him anymore.

The fight then spilled out onto the street, and when Eliyanna tried to help her friend, the 17-year-old boy stabbed her.

It is thought she was stabbed in the neck with a large knife with a jagged edge. John Adderley, International News Correspondent

A passenger on the bus and the driver tried to save her life, but she died on the scene, less than a mile from her school.

The attacker was arrested shortly after.

This particular fatal incident has absolutely shocked everyone. John Adderley, International News Correspondent

