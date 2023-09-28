15-year-old UK school girl murdered by boy while protecting her friend
Bongani Bingwa speaks with John Adderley, International Correspondent
The girl, Eliyanna, was on her way to school when she tried to stop a fight between her friend and an ex-boyfriend.
The boy had reportedly shown up with flowers and a note for the friend who had recently broken up with him, while she was trying to return his belongings and said she did not want to go out with him anymore.
The fight then spilled out onto the street, and when Eliyanna tried to help her friend, the 17-year-old boy stabbed her.
RELATED: Teen girl shot dead after rejecting boy's advances
It is thought she was stabbed in the neck with a large knife with a jagged edge.John Adderley, International News Correspondent
A passenger on the bus and the driver tried to save her life, but she died on the scene, less than a mile from her school.
The attacker was arrested shortly after.
This particular fatal incident has absolutely shocked everyone.John Adderley, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/murder.html
More from World
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal
There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast.Read More
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage
Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change.Read More
Somali piracy, once an unsolvable security threat, has almost completely stopped
Sony devices hacked? Hacker 'threatens' to release 'stolen' data by 28 September
Hacked ransomware gang claims and threatens to sell stolen data by 28 September.Read More
Is US AIDS programme PEPFAR under threat from a group of hard right Republicans?
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged the United States Congress to reauthorise the HIV relief programme Pepfar for the next five years.Read More
Couple gets $1400 after being stuck next to farting dog on a flight for 13 HOURS
A couple received a hefty refund after being seated next to a farting dog for their entire flight.Read More
[WATCH] A wild ride! Amusement park ride leaves passengers stuck upside down
A ride called the 'lumberjack swinging axe' malfunctioned, leaving passengers stranded for 30 minutes.Read More
Donald Trump’s truth: Why liars might sometimes be considered honest
Donald Trump made more than 30 000 false or misleading claims during his presidency. That’s around 20 a day.Read More
Britain’s oldest gold coin collection valued at over R690k uncovered
The coins are expected to sell for £30,000 (just over R690,000) at auction.Read More