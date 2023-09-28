Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Soweto Pride organiser, Siphokazi Nombande.

Soweto Pride celebrates its 19th annual celebration on Saturday, 30 September at Dorothy Nyembe Park in Dobsonville.

While the event is all about celebrating inclusivity and diversity, it also provides a platform for education, says Nombande.

Through pride we try and talk to different communities and do build-up activities that make sure LGBTQIA+ people are included in all the structures that exist within our township. Siphokazi Nombande, organiser – Soweto Pride

The event opens at 9am, kicking the festivities off with a 3km pride march.

To find out more about Soweto Pride, visit their Facebook page here.

