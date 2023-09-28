Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting online stories including a family fighting a lawsuit and doctors for making their family member "appear alive" when they had already died during surgery.
Skip to 6.33 for the details.
Friedman reports that doctors are being sued for propping up a patient in a "fake alive" pose while on life support after a routine surgery where the patient had already passed away.
The family of the patient is currently suing the doctors and hospital, alleging that the patient died during surgery.
It's reported that there were two cardiologists operating on the patient - one taking over from the other during some part of the surgery.
The family reports that the patient was in "good health" before the surgery and claims to have evidence showing that there are discrepancies between the hospital records and the death certificate around the patient's time of death.
The family confirms that hospital records put the patient's death at 1pm local time while the death certificate documents the patient's death at 3.05pm.
The family notes that the latter time is when they were brought into the room and urged to take their family member off life support.
The family of the patient claims that the doctors cut into their family member's artery while operating and bled to death.
The New York Post reported this video about the story.
The outcome of this lawsuit is pending.
Friedman says, "it makes me so nervous that hospitals can cover that (death) up."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alessandroguerriero/alessandroguerriero2006/alessandroguerriero200600094/150092946-young-woman-on-positive-pressure-oxygen-in-hospital-on-the-ward-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-being-a.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend
The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
Iconic Friends Central Perk coffee shop enters reality in new lifestyle trend
Kirsty Bisset, MD at HaveYouheard says bringing on-screen spaces from your favourite movies or series into reality is trending.Read More
Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?
'Proffee' is a coffee and fitness lover's dream.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
Looking for a family-friendly bakkie for just R7599 pm? Look no further...
Say hello to Isuzu's D-Max bakkie.Read More
Older Person's Week: How you can keep your older loved ones safe and comfortable
From 26 September to 2 October, we celebrate Older Person’s Week in South Africa.Read More
Do you know the difference between the vulva and vagina? Here's 4 things to know
A 2019 survey from YouGov found that many people didn’t know where the vagina was on a diagram of a woman’s genitalia.Read More