Your credit report: A beginners guide





Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank joins Aubrey Masango to share tips on how to improve you credit score.

How's your credit rating?

Good, poor or maybe you have no idea.

Having a good credit rating is beneficial for a number of reasons; from applying for a home or car loan to giving a landlord a basis on which to determine if you would be a good and reliable tenant.

Your score also influences things like the interest rate you'll get on a loan to the amount a credit provider is prepared to lend you.

Financial wellness expert Dr Frank explains how your credit rating is contained within a credit report.

All South Africans have the right to one free credit report from a registered credit bureau once a year.

It's a report that contains how you are currently dealing with credit card, car loans, personal loans, home loans... Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

Every time we interact with a FSP we give them permission, in the T and C's that we sign, 'please report how I am handling this account every month to the Credit Bureau' Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

Magwegwe says that the very basis of the credit report is trust:

It's just a quick way for them to assess, should we give them a loan or not? Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

Magwegwe says the information held by the Credit Bureau serves to create a 'network of trust' among lenders.

If one bank says, yoh, I don't trust you, the other bank has the same information with the Credit Bureau. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

That is why often, if you credit score is so low, most of the major big banks will say no. Because the network of trust, they all, more or less go to the same sources. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

Magwegwe also warns those who may have a judgment against them at the Credit Bureau, that the only way for a judgment to be removed is by full payment of the outstanding debt.

There is no lawyer you can pay to miraculously clear a bad judgment from the Credit Bureau. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

