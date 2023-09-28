Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak
John Perlman interviews Dr Mike Modisane, Chief Director of Animal Production and Health.
Earlier this year the Western Cape Veterinary Services warned poultry farmers that avian influenza had been detected in two commercial layer farms in the Paardeberg area.
As of yesterday (27 September 2023) Gauteng has had 37 reported cases of HPAI H7 outbreaks, while Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West have had two cases respectively.
More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from SA until further notice.
When an outbreak has been detected, Modisane says that the infected areas are quarantined and sanitised to prevent the spread of the disease through products such as chicken and eggs.
In some instances, chicken that are infected will be culled and disposed of according to protocol to prevent a virus cloud from forming.
Because the disease can be airborne, Modisane says that a virus cloud can easily be blown into other areas, infecting other animals.
In relations to Namibia's ban, Modisane says that it's usual and the same strategy used by SA should another country be infected.
He adds that even though we're banned, we should be able to export to Namibia if we're able to prove that the produce isn't infected.
It is possible to prevent it.Dr Mike Modisane, Chief Director – Animal Production and Health
The Namibian approach is not unusual.Dr Mike Modisane, Chief Director – Animal Production and Health
Source : Pexels: Alexas Fotos
