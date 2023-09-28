[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Yohh!! If you accidentally broke something while shopping, what would you do?

A video of a customer breaking a bottle of expensive alcohol in a shop has gone viral.

He might have got a headache immediately after accidentally breaking a bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label from the shelf.

Ah...his friend left the scene so fast 😂😂🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/iSspLbir7r ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) September 26, 2023

