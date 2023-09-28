Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years

28 September 2023 11:55 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

A big win for women in motorsport!

It was a major win for women in motorsport this week as Jessica Hawkins became the first female to drive a modern F1 car since 2018.

The British driver completed 26 laps in Aston Martin’s 2021 model at the Hungoring in Hungary.

Reflecting on the run, the 28-year-old was speechless.

“It was everything I dreamed it would be and more. All the blood, sweat and tears to get to this point were worth it.”

The 28-year-old is a driver ambassador for the team and former W Series podium finisher.

She says, it was important to take her time and not push the car from the get-go.

“I took the time to make sure I was comfortable, the pedals were in the right position and that I could reach everything I needed to. Then I began pushing through the corners – and that blew me away.”

Formula One has not had a woman driver start a Grand Prix since Lella Lombardi in 1976.

They have however had several women who have tested, last woman before Hawkins was Tatiana Calderon from Columbia with Sauber (now know as Alfa Romeo) in 2018.

Hawkins says she is proud to be driving female representation in motorsport forward.

“I hope that seeing me behind the wheel of an F1 car inspires future female racers and inspires people, male or female, to follow their dreams no matter what."

"Nothing should ever stop you from doing what you want to do, what you're passionate about – what you love doing."


This article first appeared on 947 : Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years




Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola speaks to Robert Marawa on MSW. Photo: 947

‘What have I done to football that it's doing this to me?’ - Mpho Makola

28 September 2023 10:46 AM

Former Polokwane City midfielder, Mpho Makola touches on the ups and downs of his football career.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from website: http://sportlegendstrust.co.za/

"When sport stars fall on hard times, we're there to help." Sport Legends Trust

28 September 2023 10:39 AM

Here's how to illicit help from the organisation.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: RWC Media Zone

Namibia knocked out of Rugby World Cup after losing 36-26 against Uruguay

28 September 2023 7:49 AM

Uruguay beat Namibia 36-26 in Pool A at OL Stadium on Wednesday (27 September).

Read More arrow_forward

Ashwin Willemse, Robert Marawa and Thando Manana. Photo: 947

Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection' – Ashwin Willemse

27 September 2023 3:46 PM

All eyes are on Handré Pollard as the Springboks hope to defeat Tonga by considerable points.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is there a real commitment to develop football in Cape Town?

27 September 2023 11:11 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football analyst Sizwe Mbebe about why most PSL cup finals are played in Durban.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Instagram @sadeafrugbyassociation

[WATCH] The Bokke go by these sign names...

26 September 2023 11:32 AM

Mark Barnard from the South African Deaf Rugby Association says sign names have been bestowed upon each Bok player.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: si.robi Wikimedia Commons

Happy 42nd birthday, Serena Williams! Fun facts about the Legend-of-Legends

26 September 2023 8:47 AM

She is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and that’s only one of the many cool things about her.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football

25 September 2023 5:30 PM

“If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more can come out of this if their sole mission is to wake up and play football.”

Read More arrow_forward

This Eastern Cape school is the only one in SA offering Motorsport as a sport

25 September 2023 4:07 PM

Pupils attending Daniel Pienaar Technical High School can take up the sport from grade 8.

Read More arrow_forward

[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match

24 September 2023 9:51 AM

Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

