Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly

With the cost of even the most basic smartphone heading easily into the thousands (sometimes tens of thousands) these days, many phone users are opting to take out insurance to cover the cost of the handset should it be lost or stolen.

Different types of cover are available from as little as around R20 to several hundred rand per month depending on what you're looking for.

Some cover will kick in only for handsets which are stolen, while some offers pay outs for cracked screens and other accidental damage.

But consumer journalist Wendy Knowler is urging those with cellphone insurance to always read the fine print.

In particular, a clause she says not many people are aware of:

That insurance premium that you're paying off every month will only pay up if the SIM card that came with that contract phone is IN that contract phone. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So if you put another SIM card into that phone and it gets lost or stolen with that other SIM card there's no cover. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says, this is particularly common where someone wants to give a handset to a family member, such as in listener Hayley's case.

Hayley's elderly father went to upgrade his Vodacom contract at a Vodacom store. He didn't need a new phone so he decided to gift her mother with the Iphone 13 which came with the new contract. The insured the device on Vodasure, at R167pm.

Recently the phone was stolen, but when Hayley's mom approached Vodacom with a police case number,she was told that because the account holder’s SIM wasn't in the phone, it would not be covered.

Taking up the case on behalf of Hayley and her parents, Wendy received the following response from Vodacom, approving the claim on the basis that the sales agent failed to caution or inform Hayley's father that the insurance will not cover the claim in the event the insured SIM is removed from the insured handset.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the agent that dealt with Mr Tucker did not caution or inform him - at the time of his upgrade - that the insurance will not cover the claim in the event the insured SIM is removed from the insured handset. In line with our insurance process, agents are supposed to inform customers of the terms, conditions and requirements to ultimately avoid repudiation of claims.

Our insurance terms and conditions state that both the insured handset and SIM need to be used simultaneously at the time of claim. We have since approved Mr Tucker’s claim.

Less than 5% of claims are declined for this reason. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure customers are familiar with our insurance requirements, and this is included as part of the terms and conditions. Additionally, at the time of the claim, we apply discretion and extend this to any Vodacom SIM card. So, the claim will invariably be paid if any Vodacom SIM card is used in the device. It is important to understand that this allows the insurance company to properly assess claims when the SIM card is in the device, therefore this is a requirement as part of this insurance product."

