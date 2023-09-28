[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’
Clarence Ford speaks with Trevor Manuel, former minister of finance
There is no shortage of problems in South Africa that need desperate attention.
From failing infrastructure, corruption, unemployment, and rampant crime, every day becomes a battle for all of us.
When we look at the many issues we face, they seem to boil down to one thing. Ineffective leadership.
Manuel says that our leaders have become out of touch with the people and that has become a fundamental problem.
He adds that governments failures to provide basic services is leading to people opting for private services, such as healthcare or education, and public services deteriorate further as a result.
Government has a massive role to play, but you are seeing that role is diminish in the absence of government playing it.Trevor Manuel, Former Minister of Finance
Manuel believes that if the government does not provide these services and fix these issues, the economy will not grow.
However, he says that government has not shown the political will that is necessary to fix the problems we face.
When it comes to voting next year to try and build our country, he says it is essential to look at what kind of leaders we are voting for.
It is about ensuring those who are elected into office will do the things that make a difference.Trevor Manuel, Former Minister of Finance
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’
