Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline





Clarence Ford interviews Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer at E-Waste Recycling Authority.

We live in a society that craves the latest and greatest in technology – whether it be the latest version of a phone, fridge or even cars.

But what happens to our old products?

It's been reported that e-waste in South Africa is increasing at a rapid pace, growing three times the rate of solid municipal waste.

These include products that are 'white goods' such as refrigerators, washing machines, and microwaves and 'brown goods' such as televisions, radios, computers and cell phones.

Mountains of potentially toxic e-waste not only poses as a threat to our environment, but to our health, says du Plooy.

Naturally, many people hold onto items as a sentimental souvenir, however, the longer items sit in a stockpile or at the back of our cupboards, they're unable to be used as their value depreciates.

He recommends disposing of the electronics as a whole, which allows for it to either be repaired or passed onto someone else.

For the electronics that have no value, they unfortunately end up in landfills where they remain for "millions of years", says du Plooy.

Because of this, E-Waste Recycling Authority has the mandate to stimulate businesses to deal with the residual waste.

Du Plooy recommends disposing of your items in whole at a drop-off point which can be located here, or at a by-back centre where you will receive an incentive.

If those electronics are not properly managed they can lead to all kinds of environmental and health problems. Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer – E-Waste Recycling Authority

The older the waste, the more it's unable to be reused. Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer – E-Waste Recycling Authority

There's value in pretty much everything in electronic waste. Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer – E-Waste Recycling Authority

The cost of extracting the raw materials that goes into electronics is exorbitant. Ashley du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer – E-Waste Recycling Authority

