What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car?





Wendy Knowler is the Consumer Ninja. A weekly focus on a consumer issue to both highlight a problem and offer a solution.

You can tell a lot about someone from the car they drive.

So too can the key of the car they drive.

Data collected and stored about our vehicles from smart keys can reveal an awful lot of information that, in some jurisdictions can even be used as evidence in court.

Things such as a vehicle's location and the speed at which it was traveling at the time of an accident.

Vehicle forensics is a type of digital forensic science that looks at the data obtained and stored by our vehicles.

These smart keys have microchips in them and with the right equipment you can get information off it. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So it's something to bear in mind, your key has secrets about your engagement with the vehicle that you might not be aware of. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

