[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays
Pippa Hudson speaks with divemaster Thandeka Hlongwa
Whether you love the ocean or are happier on land, you cannot deny that seeing these creatures in their natural habitat is an incredible sight.
However, it is also becoming a rarer sight, as a number of species of sharks and rays are among the most endangered ocean creatures on earth.
A new short film project by the local conservation organisation Wildtrust takes a look beneath the surface to view the magic of these creatures.
RELATED: 'We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot.' Let's protect them.
For the film, titled “On the Brink,” Hlongwa dove in some of our marine protected areas alongside marine cinematographer Steven Benjamin to see these animals in their element.
I don’t think there will ever be enough hours that prepare you for the wonders that lie beyond the waves.Thandeka Hlongwa, Divemaster
She says that as much as she is comfortable in the ocean, it is almost a shock to the system to see that many sharks together just going about their lives.
It was the most surreal experience of my life.Thandeka Hlongwa, Divemaster
She adds that it is very important for her to be a part of something where she can continue to have these conversations about conservation and the importance of keeping the ecosystem intact.
See the short film below:
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays
