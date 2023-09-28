RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads





Bruce Whitfield interviews Marthinus Stander, MD of Rainbow Chicken.

RCL Foods has announced it has culled 410,000 chickens due to the avian flu outbreak in South Africa.

The food manufacturer owns Rainbow Chicken, one of the country's largest chicken suppliers.

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has said that a shortage of chicken and eggs as a result of the outbreak could last until the end of October.

Sapa told CapeTalk that South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.

RELATED: Chicken and eggs will cost more due to avian flu outbreak

By Wednesday, Gauteng had 37 reported cases of HPAI H7 outbreaks, while Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West have had two cases each and the Free State one.

The Western Cape has had seven cases of HPAI H5 outbreaks.

RELATED: Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak

Bruce Whitfield asks Marthinus Stander, MD of Rainbow Chicken, just how bad this bird flu outbreak is compared to previous outbreaks.

It is much worse, Stander responds.

The specific H7 strain they've identified you only get really in Mexico and it is more virulent. It seems to attach itself to dust particles and (spreads) via the wind which makes the normal measures like extreme biosecurity, farm lockdowns... not sufficient. Marthinus Stander, MD - Rainbow Chicken

It doesn't affect the broilers - they live about 30 days. It primarily infects your longer living birds, that's like your parents or grandparents, and also the commercial egg-layers. Marthinus Stander, MD - Rainbow Chicken

Explaining how difficult it is to contain an outbreak of this notifiable disease, Stander talks about the multiplier effect.

"In our case we communicated 410 000 parents that had been culled and they give rise to about 39 million eggs, while not all the eggs hatch and not all the chicks survive it is a significant number."

Fortunately Rainbow has a national footprint and so has been able to balance the situation nationally and has also imported eggs, he says.

We managed to cover for 90% of that number of eggs that become broilers, but I must stress it's a volatile situation. We're really looking forward to a vaccine being developed and we are working closely with government on this. Marthinus Stander, MD - Rainbow Chicken

Are we then likely to see not a shortage of chicken but of eggs, with a resultant spike in prices?

The situation is hard to predict Stander says.

Given the pace at which this disease spreads it could still impact Rainbow itself significantly, he warns.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 2:48)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads