Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
Big changes are coming to retirement funds in March next when the so-called two-pot system will be implemented.
In a nutshell, the system will split a pension fund into a pot that's going to be accessible (savings pot), while a bigger portion (2/3) will continue to be locked away in a retirement pot.
Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, looks at whether being allowed to access greater amounts of our pension money is a good thing and how you should approach it.
The history here is we're in a country with a terrible savings culture and, if you look around the world, the only way you get people to save is not to rely on their better judgment, unfortunately.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
You have to force them and the way you do this is you force employers to pay a portion of their employees' salaries into a retirement fund and you don't allow them access that money until they actually reach retirement.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
IMPORTANT FACTORS TO CONSIDER:
- Understand the long-term impact of withdrawals: While the savings pot offers more accessibility, it's important to consider the long-term financial impact of withdrawing from this pot. If you havean emergency fund in place, you won’t need to withdraw from your retirement fund.
- The Investment Strategy in each pot should match the goal: The portion intended for retirement should always be invested in a long-term strategy (i.e. high exposure to growth assets). If you don’t need to withdraw from the savings pot, you should consider aligning the investment strategy with that of your retirement savings.
- Withdrawals from the savings pot will be taxed: It’s more tax-efficient to build your own savings pot in a savings account.
In essence, Ingram concludes, it is not a simple decision to just withdraw your savings because you’re allowed to.
"You should link such a decision to your overall financial plan and ensure that it is right for you."
Listen to Ingram's detailed advice in the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU
More from Business
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads
RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.Read More
Spar to exit Poland, while botched local SAP project costs it R1.4 billion
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the Spar Group's troubles from independent investment analyst Chris Gilmour (Gilmour Research).Read More
Capitec Bank adds 1 million new clients in six months
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.Read More
Old Mutual profits under pressure, but dividend increased by over a quarter
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson after Old Mutual posts its half-year results.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
Millions of SAns could be using sim cards that are fraudulently registered
A Business Day investigation shows an apparent direct link between unregistered sim cards and the black market, organised crime and money-laundering.Read More
Business-govt collaboration: 'We have to move quickly, the prize is so big'
Co-convener Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) gives an update on the progress being made by the public-private partnership to save our economy.Read More
'Treasury's budget cuts will have potentially big impact on hospitality sector'
Currently, government bookings make up roughly 60% of hotel bookings across the metropole.Read More
More from Local
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
RCL Foods culls 410,000 chickens as virulent bird flu strain spreads
RCL Foods owns Rainbow Chicken, one of South Africa's largest chicken suppliers.Read More
What can your car key reveal to a forensic investigator about your car?
Data that many vehicles collect can reveal the patterns of our daily lives and provide insights into our behaviour and actionsRead More
Got phone insurance? Read this to make sure you don't invalidate it unknowingly
Could you be unwittingly invalidating your cellphone insurance policy? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says, it's possible.Read More
[LISTEN] ‘We must elect people who will do the things that make a difference’
When South Africa faces one crisis after another, it raises the question of whether we have a deficit of great leaders.Read More
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges
Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South Africa.Read More
Your credit report: A beginners guide
A credit report is a instrument of the economy which allows credit providers a chance to deem if a person is a trustworthy lendee.Read More
Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa amid avian flu outbreak
More than 1.2 million chickens have died as a result from the disease.Read More
[WATCH]: Oops!! Man in trouble for breaking a bottle in a liqour shop
His friend was dancing until he realized they were in trouble.Read More
More from Lifestyle
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods
Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town.Read More
What do people think about when they go to sleep?
Good news, there are techniques you can use to change the style and content of your pre-sleep thoughts.Read More
[WATCH] Breathtaking short film dives into the magical world of sharks and rays
Sharks and rays are feared in our waters, but they are also in desperate need of protection.Read More
250 dogs get vaxxed in World Rabies Day initiative by Mdzananda Animal Clinic
It's World Rabies Day today (28 September) and Mdzananda Animal Clinic is doing their bit to help prevent the spread of this fatal disease.Read More
Doctors sued for making patient look alive to 'cover up' death
The family claims that the patient died during surgery and that there are mistakes between hospital and time of death records.Read More
Celebrate inclusivity and diversity at Soweto Pride this weekend
The 19th annual Soweto Pride celebration kicks off on Saturday, 30 September in Dobsonville.Read More
No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs
Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?Read More
Iconic Friends Central Perk coffee shop enters reality in new lifestyle trend
Kirsty Bisset, MD at HaveYouheard says bringing on-screen spaces from your favourite movies or series into reality is trending.Read More
Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?
'Proffee' is a coffee and fitness lover's dream.Read More