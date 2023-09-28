Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU





Picture: Pixabay

Big changes are coming to retirement funds in March next when the so-called two-pot system will be implemented.

In a nutshell, the system will split a pension fund into a pot that's going to be accessible (savings pot), while a bigger portion (2/3) will continue to be locked away in a retirement pot.

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, looks at whether being allowed to access greater amounts of our pension money is a good thing and how you should approach it.

The history here is we're in a country with a terrible savings culture and, if you look around the world, the only way you get people to save is not to rely on their better judgment, unfortunately. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

You have to force them and the way you do this is you force employers to pay a portion of their employees' salaries into a retirement fund and you don't allow them access that money until they actually reach retirement. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

IMPORTANT FACTORS TO CONSIDER:

- Understand the long-term impact of withdrawals: While the savings pot offers more accessibility, it's important to consider the long-term financial impact of withdrawing from this pot. If you havean emergency fund in place, you won’t need to withdraw from your retirement fund.

- The Investment Strategy in each pot should match the goal: The portion intended for retirement should always be invested in a long-term strategy (i.e. high exposure to growth assets). If you don’t need to withdraw from the savings pot, you should consider aligning the investment strategy with that of your retirement savings.

- Withdrawals from the savings pot will be taxed: It’s more tax-efficient to build your own savings pot in a savings account.

In essence, Ingram concludes, it is not a simple decision to just withdraw your savings because you’re allowed to.

"You should link such a decision to your overall financial plan and ensure that it is right for you."

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU