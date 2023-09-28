High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods





Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Hartman, founder and director of the Fieldbar Company.

It's a problem outdoorsy South Africans are familiar with - keeping your drinks cold during a day out at the beach or in the mountains.

Entrepreneur Lee Hartman set about solving this problem when he found a dearth of well-made cooler boxes at home in Cape Town.

His company Fieldbar now produces hand-crafted, high-end cooler boxes which Bruce Whitfield says 'look like a mini-Smeg fridge, just more elegant'.

I remember going into a big store looking to buy a cooler box and walking out empty-handed because I just didn't want to buy any of those products. They just weren't properly made, they didn't make me feel anything, I knew I wouldn't treasure it and it would just end up in landfill. Lee Hartman, Founder and Director - Fieldbar

Cooler boxes are simple products, but we wanted to make them the best way that is possible using modern materials.... We liken it to a sportscar - the sportscar has to look amazing and it has to have plush leather seats, but it also has to have performance. Lee Hartman, Founder and Director - Fieldbar

The Fieldbar comes in an array of colours in a glossy finish and, amazingly, can keep ice frozen for 50 hours. That's two days!

Founded in 2018, the company now exports to Europe, the UK and the USA. Australia is next.

Fieldbar counts iconic department store Harrods among its clients in the UK.

Hartman says they decided early on that the product would be manufactured in South Africa, despite challenges like loadshedding.

We just decided to not let that be an excuse and we've worked around it... I think if you take the attitude that it's not going to be a reason for you not to be able to do it, then you just get on with it. Lee Hartman, Founder and Director - Fieldbar

I think it's really important for the brand that it is made in a place like Cape Town, which has an amazing reputation around the world... and we've also got our safari heritage which is something that we use in our branding to position ourselves. Lee Hartman, Founder and Director - Fieldbar

