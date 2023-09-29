7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Running an SOE: 'Citizens must play our part even if it means risking our lives' Eskom is still looking for a new CEO, but not everyone can take on the responsibility of leading a major state-owned enterprise. 29 September 2023 1:25 PM
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni granted bail in fraud & corruption matter Myeni handed herself over for arrest on Friday morning, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa. 29 September 2023 1:21 PM
Think twice before throwing out that old device! SA's e-waste on steep incline Meet E-Waste Recycling Authority, the everyday hero helping to lessen e-waste. 29 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Local
BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility... 29 September 2023 8:22 AM
South Africa's Water Crisis and Climate Change Challenges Dr. Jennifer Molwantwa Shares Insights on Water Security and Climate Resilience Efforts by the Water Research Commission in South... 28 September 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery' Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures. 28 September 2023 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
Remote working: 'I don’t think it works, we need to go back to normal' – CEO Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator) shares his thoughts on remote working practices post-covid. 29 September 2023 8:42 AM
Two-pot retirement system is coming: How to make it work for YOU Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 28 September 2023 9:46 PM
High-end cooler boxes manufactured in SA now stocked by Harrods Local company Fieldbar has RAISED the bar with its premium cooler boxes manufactured in Observatory in Cape Town. 28 September 2023 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘That’s what we wanted to achieve’: Sundowns' captain on 32 undefeated games That is 32 consecutive undefeated games for Mamelodi Sundowns! 29 September 2023 12:35 PM
John Dobson says online hate directed at Manie Libbok is unnecessary "A fly-half doesn't have to kick." 29 September 2023 10:27 AM
Jessica Hawkins becomes the first female to drive a modern F1 car in five years A big win for women in motorsport! 28 September 2023 11:55 AM
View all Sport
Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season. 29 September 2023 10:20 AM
7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU". 29 September 2023 7:58 AM
Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike. 28 September 2023 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Gambon, aka Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ The Irish-British actor passed away on 27 September at the age of 82 from pneumonia. 29 September 2023 10:17 AM
[WATCH]: Irish judge accused of racism for skipping, denying black girl a medal There have been mixed reactions to the video accusing the judge of racism towards the gymnast. 28 September 2023 12:25 PM
Six youngsters take 32 countries to court over climate change damage Six young people between the ages of 11 and 24 are taking more than 30 countries to court for the effects of climate change. 28 September 2023 11:10 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen her... 28 September 2023 6:29 AM
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to? A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says... 27 September 2023 8:44 PM
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal. 26 September 2023 8:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery

29 September 2023 7:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
7de Laan
David Rees

Rees' spokesperson, Corlia Strauss, says the actor is "bravely battling on in ICU".

7de Laan actor David Rees, who plays Chris Welman on the show, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a heart attack on 30 July.

RELATED: TOTSIENS, 7DE LAAN: SABC 2 BIDS FAREWELL TO HIT SERIES AFTER 24 SEASONS

Rees, who underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery on 7 August, is in ICU for the second time post-surgery due to a lung infection and an irregular heartbeat.

RELATED: FANS CRUSHED BY 7DE LAAN COMING TO AN END: 'IT BROUGHT FAMILIES TOGETHER'

Rees' team released this statement on his social media accounts:

David Rees remains in ICU, persistently battling towards recovery. The road has been arduous, and David is keenly anticipating his return home.

Corlia Strauss, Spokesperson for David Rees

This health setback might mean that Rees won't get to film 7de Laan's final episodes as the show's looming cancellation happens on 26 December while filming wraps on 24 October.

RELATED: FANS PLEA TO OTHER CHANNELS: 'PLEASE ADOPT 7DE LAAN'

Here's to a speedy recovery!

RELATED: FANS PLEA TO OTHER CHANNELS: 'PLEASE ADOPT 7DE LAAN'


This article first appeared on KFM : 7de Laan actor David Rees back in ICU after quadruple heart surgery




29 September 2023 7:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
7de Laan
David Rees

More from Entertainment

Adrian Stocia and Hurricane are the winners of 'America's Got Talent' season 18. Photo: YouTube/America's Got Talent (screenshot)

Dog wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in over 10 years

29 September 2023 10:20 AM

Pooch Hurricane and owner Adrian Stocia won 'AGT's' 18th season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) was on strike for 148 days. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Fabebk

Hollywood writers strike comes to an end after 5 months

28 September 2023 1:18 PM

The Writers Guild agreed to a deal, putting an end to the 148-day strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thvideo/123rf.com

No flocking joke! Sheep live the high life after eating medical-grade cannaBAAs

28 September 2023 10:54 AM

Should these sheep be behind baas for being so baad?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Rocking the Daisies postponed to 17-19 November due to disastrous floods

28 September 2023 8:39 AM

Rocking the Daisies' team confirms that both Cape Town and Jozi festival dates have been postponed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train visits Mzansi for the first time ever!

27 September 2023 12:00 PM

Hey soul sister, we can't believe it either! Here's the 2024 tour date information!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Megan Elice Meadows

Happy 41st birthday, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, AKA (not so) Lil Wayne

27 September 2023 10:05 AM

Known as one of the greatest rappers of all time - here are some of the 41-year-old's greatest hits!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons @Andrea Raffin

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

27 September 2023 9:22 AM

The actress turns 51 years old today. How well do you know Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are some facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

Happy 39th birthday, Avril Lavigne!

27 September 2023 8:56 AM

The sk8ter girl celebrates her 39th birthday today so we're celebrating with some of her best hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

[WATCH] Social media slams Zodwa Wabantu for risqué video: 'You’re a disgrace'

27 September 2023 8:24 AM

Social media didn't hold back in the comments section of Zodwa Wabantu's recent video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google Doodle celebrates the late Todd Matshikiza. Photo: YouTube/Doodle Catalog (screenshot)

Who was Todd Matshikiza? Google Doodle celebrates the legendary jazz musician

26 September 2023 10:59 AM

Todd Matshikiza was a renowned South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car

Local

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

Politics

‘I just closed my eyes and accepted my fate’ - Golden Arrow Bus crash survivor

Local

EWN Highlights

At least 40 killed, dozens wounded in Pakistan blast

29 September 2023 3:32 PM

Accused in Soshanguve dagga-muffin case face 20 more counts of attempted murder

29 September 2023 2:51 PM

Dudu Myeni arrested in connection with fraud and corruption

29 September 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA