[WATCH] Woman delivers INSTANT justice and hits robber with her car
John Perlman speaks with legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.
CCTV footage shows two men approaching her car at a boom gate, opening the driver’s door and stealing her handbag.
They attempt to steal her car but are stopped when another driver tries to run them over.
The robbers then run off, with one jumping into a car that was waiting and the other running across a petrol station forecourt and heading for the road.
The woman chases after the man fleeing on foot in her Toyota Tazz, even crashing through the boom gate to follow him, ramps a centre island and knocks him down.
RELATED: [WATCH] Bus commuter outsmarts robber using decoy phone to survive being robbed
The footage below shows how the car flies in the air as she goes over the ramp and lands safely on the road.
The incident happened in full view of police officers at the petrol station and the 28-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
Cellphone snatcher chased and knocked off by a lady driving a Toyota Tazz after being robbed off her cellphone in Bluff Durban, KZN. pic.twitter.com/RWQQZd8KIJ' CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) September 28, 2023
As much as social media is rallying behind the woman, she could still face legal consequences for running over the man, even though she was the victim of a crime.
Zikalala says that, according to the law, you can only use force to repel an immediate threat.
The man is running away, which means the threat is gone, so you are no longer allowed to use force.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
However, he says that she could argue that she did not know how many robbers there were, if the threat was gone, or that she was just fleeing the scene.
If she had no intention of hitting the man, she cannot be found guilty of a crime.
Listen to the interview for more.
